The best Stratocaster players of the 21st Century

If it felt as if the Tele had been lording it over its younger brother in the 2000s, that’s probably because the Strat seemed to have fallen out of favour with modern indie bands.

Except, that is, one of the biggest British breakthroughs of the last 20 years. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil even goes as far as reviving Hank Marvin’s Fiesta Red finish on his Strats, which create the massive tones that have made Biffy such a live force.

“You need a big loud guitar sound to make a Strat sound full and heavy,” he says, “as it’s naturally very bright and undistorted, bright and jangly. I run it through my pedals of doom and try to make it sound like a volcano erupting! I love the shape of a Strat, too, I feel so comfortable with it.”

Fittingly, and not just because it was priced within reach of the young fans he is inspiring, Simon was awarded with his own Squier signature model in 2010. "My very first guitar was a Squier, so it's come full circle," he says.