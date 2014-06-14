The best Stratocaster players of the 1990s

For a player who takes an eye-watering number of drool-worthy stage guitars and back-ups across the globe on every massive U2 tour, it’s perhaps surprising that David Evans, akaThe Edge, is associated with the Strat to any significant degree.

His ’76 Gibson Explorer and ’75 Les Paul have played their part on classic songs, but his ’73 black Strat is still the biggie; it’s the Where The Streets Have No Name guitar. And, unlike the others, he still tours with the original; it’s used for set staples Bad and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For live, too.

“The maple neck on this guitar is so bright,” notes Edge’s long-time trusted tech Dallas Schoo. “This guitar through the AC30, with an old analog delay – that’s a magical combination. You give Edge those tools and he’ll take you places with them.”