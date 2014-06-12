The best Stratocaster players of the 1950s

There were perks to being the sideman of teenybopper king Cliff Richard in 1959 – not least the chance to secure one of the first Strats on British soil.

“Cliff wanted to buy me a good guitar, and we decided the Fender was the way to go,” recalls Marvin of his Fiesta Red model. “It came in a tweed case with red plush lining, and this magnificent- looking thing was just lying inside. It was like something from space, really, it was so futuristic in its design.”

By the following year, Marvin had secured his place in the Strat pantheon with The Shadows’ hit instrumental Apache, which combined an economical twanged melody with expert wobbles of the revolutionary tremolo unit to create a vibe somewhere between surf-guitar and spaghetti western.

A half-century later, that original Strat is insured for a cool £500,000 – but to the British guitar scene, it's priceless.