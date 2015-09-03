New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2015)
PRS SE Ace Signature Model
From testing new signature PRS guitars to a stunning Laney mini head and a trio of Chapmans, August was a typically busy month for the reviews teams of our sister magazines Total Guitar and Guitarist.
All of these reviews were originally published in their pages and appeared on the site throughout August. Here we've rounded them all up for your browsing ease. First up, it's the Skunk Anansie man's signature six-stringer...
MusicRadar's verdict:
"On this evidence, you can trust in Ace. We always said he was a class act: so is his guitar."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Ace Signature Model review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mr Black Eterna Gold Modified
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This is one of the best ambient pedals we've heard."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black Eterna Gold Modified review
BUY: Mr Black Eterna Gold Modified currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mr Black ThunderClaw
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For alt, stoner and doom, we urge you to plug in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black ThunderClaw review
BUY: Mr Black ThunderClaw currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Digitech Obscura Delay
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There's no denying that this is one of the best-sounding and most exciting digital delays we've used in some time, and we can't help but recommend it."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Digitech Obscura Delay review
BUY: Digitech Obscura Delay currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Valeton Tube Refiner
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A versatile drive for blues and rock players on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton Tube Refiner review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Chapman Guitars ML-3 Modern
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A serious option in the increasingly dog-eat-dog market for mid-priced electrics."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chapman Guitars ML-3 Modern review
BUY: Chapman Guitars ML-3 Modern currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Laney L5-Studio review
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's another brilliant amp from Laney, which is on a roll with some innovative and highly desirable products at very affordable prices."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney L5-Studio review review
BUY: Laney L5-Studio currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Valeton Wave Shaker
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A brilliant pedal full of vintage warmth - and at a great price."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton Wave Shaker review
BUY: Valeton Wave Shaker currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Antoria Telstar Deluxe
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Affordable and versatile, with zero sacrifices made in looks or sound. The budget market may just have found its new champion."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Antoria Telstar Deluxe review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Line 6 Firehawk FX
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The Firehawk FX offers plenty of bang for your buck for home practice, recording and - given its rock-solid build quality - gigging, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Firehawk FX review
BUY: Line 6 Firehawk FX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Simon & Patrick Concert Hall Songsmith A3T
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Well made, well priced... this is a good-looking all-rounder that excels when amplified. Add it to your must-try list."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Simon & Patrick Concert Hall Songsmith A3T review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Chapman Guitars ML-7 T
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Low-end thunder and sweet-sustaining lead tones from a guitar that's a lot of fun to play - once you get past its weight."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chapman Guitars ML-7 T review
BUY: Chapman Guitars ML-3 Modern currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Schecter Banshee Elite-6
MusicRadar's verdict:
"One of the best-sounding rock guitars we've played."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Banshee Elite-6 review
BUY: Schecter Banshee Elite-6 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Chapman Guitars ML-1 Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The ML-1 Pro's imaginative pickup selection and meticulous ride is proof that the Monkey Lord is not just content to ape the opposition."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chapman Guitars ML-1 Pro review
BUY: Chapman Guitars ML-1 Pro currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
One Control Granith Grey Booster
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An immensely practical add-on for your signal chain. A very clean boost with a hi-fi sheen."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Granith Grey Booster review
BUY: One Control Granith Grey Booster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Rock 'N' Roll Relics Thunders II
MusicRadar's verdict:
"We can't fault Billy Rowe's execution of the 'plain mahogany with twin-P-90s' theme."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rock 'N' Roll Relics Thunders II review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Purple Humper
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A fat boost in a slim box: a 'secret weapon' to fill out single coils for a more humbucker-like tonality."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Purple Humper review
BUY: One Control Purple Humper currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Custom Shop Ancho Poblano Strat
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're a old-guitar addict, this is a new fix."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Custom Shop Ancho Poblano Strat review
BUY: Fender Custom Shop Ancho Poblano Strat currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Hooker's Green Bass Machine
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A brilliant add-on for bassists needing more bottom end, or for guitarists looking for a darker drive."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Hooker's Green Bass Machine review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Custom Shop Tele Caballo Tono
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Yes, just another Telecaster. But, heck, what a Tele!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Custom Shop Tele Caballo Tono review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Anodised Brown Distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An extremely good distortion that does rock and metal brilliantly, but suits other styles just as well."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Anodised Brown Distortion review
BUY: One Control Anodised Brown Distortion currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)