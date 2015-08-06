Mr Black ThunderClaw review

For alt, stoner and doom, we urge you to plug in.

The most conventional of the Mr Black pedals on recent test, the ThunderClaw shoots for big, amp-like high-gain distortion, and boy, does it score.

A silicon fuzz-like palm-muting response means it's not our first pick for classic metal, but there's an alt/stoner vibe here that's ace for Mastodon with a bridge humbucker, while flicking over to the neck is instant Kyuss.

There's plenty of versatility, too, thanks to an active EQ circuit: pushing the bass and treble gives the TC a fuzzy RAT-like edge.