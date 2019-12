This is one of the best ambient pedals we've heard.

The original Eterna reverb has become a cult classic thanks to its divine shimmer (ie, one-octave up) 'verbs, and the Gold Modified edition refines the format with mammoth 60-second tails, plus four-octave processing and more mid-focus.

The Eterna sounds heavenly, with dead-on tracking and a keyboard-like pad texture that doesn't sound synthetic like some shimmer 'verbs, plus you can dial out the shimmer for a massive cave-like reverb.