White-hued overdrives usually hint at a certain Fulltone product, but while the Tube Refiner delivers thick, creamy drive, it's more compressed and not quite as smooth as an OCD.

That dual tone-control setup affords it plenty of flexibility, though, and it's a boon for taming wiry Strats and bass-heavy LPs, and although it doesn't hump the mids like a TS, it plays well with other ODs, and those bass and treble controls help it lead a double life as a booster, too.