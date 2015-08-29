One Control Hooker's Green Bass Machine review

Bass players probably have a right to feel hard done by when it comes to stompboxes, because there are far more pedals designed for guitar than specifically for bass.
While bassists can use guitar pedals, there's often the likelihood of compromising bass tone, as some guitar overdrive pedals have built-in bass cut when engaged.
Not so, though, with Hooker's Green Bass Machine - there's plenty of bottom end and a trim pot on the side to adjust it to suit your instrument.
One Control says that this pedal is designed to give a modern transistor bass amp more of a valve-amp sound, or the tones of an older transistor model, such as a Sunn transistor bass amp.
We reckon it adds a great growl to your bass sound - think Stranglers or Lemmy. It works great with guitar, too, for a darker overdrive.