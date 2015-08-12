Valeton Wave Shaker

A brilliant pedal full of vintage warmth - and at a great price.

Based on the Demeter Tremulator, favoured by Jonny Greenwood and Eric Clapton for its tweed-like shimmer, Valeton's Wave Shaker doesn't offer a whole load of versatility, but makes up for it with a warm vintage throb.

"The speed dial goes from gentle waves to rapid-fire stutters"

While the bias knob shifts the sound slightly further towards square wave, it acts more like a second depth control for the pedal's triangle-wave wobble.

Still, the speed dial goes from gentle waves to rapid-fire stutters, while the vitally important volume control makes up for any perceived volume drop - brilliant!