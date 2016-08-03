New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)
Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster
It has, once again, been guitar gear galore here at MusicRadar over the past month. Our review team was playing everything from lush PRS six stringers to high power amps and much more during July.
Here, we look back on all of the reviews that appeared on the site last month. We start with the Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster.
MusicRadar's verdict
"Tonally, this great little guitar wears many hats, not just a Stetson."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Electro-Harmonix MEL9
MusicRadar's verdict
"Guitarists with MIDI guitars have had access to Mellotron sounds before, but this is the first time any six-stringer can recreate that vintage vibe from a plug-in-and-play pedal."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix MEL9
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Electro-Harmonix MEL9 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
633 Engineering Groove King Head
MusicRadar's verdict
"These amps are built to last. Add up how many amps you might buy in the rest of your playing career and 633 looks to be great value for money in our book."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 633 Engineering Groove King Head
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
D'Angelico EX-59 Standard
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a serious guitar for a serious player.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D’Angelico EX-59 Standard
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: D’Angelico EX-59 Standard currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Mr Black Deluxe Plus
MusicRadar's verdict
"Twin Peaks Fender flavour in a practically sized package, featuring two effects that combine well.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black Deluxe Plus
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Mr Black Deluxe Plus currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
PRS McCarty 594
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is simply one of the most highly-tuned instruments money can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS McCarty 594
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: PRS McCarty 594 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
Ashdown Woodsman Jumbo Acoustic Amp
MusicRadar's verdict
"A solid performing acoustic amp that won't break the bank. Recommended!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ashdown Woodsman Jumbo Acoustic Amp
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Ashdown Woodsman Jumbo Acoustic Amp currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Mr Black Ambience Echoverb
MusicRadar's verdict
"Delay and reverb combine for a whole that's greater than the sum of its parts.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black Ambience Echoverb
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Mr Black Ambience Echoverb currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Hudson Electronics Broadcast
MusicRadar's verdict
"Despite its vintage roots, the Broadcast is a breath of fresh air: thoughtful, adaptable and full of tones to make you grin. It's sensibly-priced, too. We love it.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hudson Electronics Broadcast
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
633 Engineering Custom 36 Head
MusicRadar's verdict
"The online buzz surrounding 633 Engineering is growing rapidly, so if you want to beat the likes of Carlton, Ford and Mayer to the 633 owners' club, speak to Cliff Brown now!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 633 Engineering Custom 36 Head
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
D'Angelico EX-DC Standard
MusicRadar's verdict
"The EX-DC is a class act that feels very road-worthy: a real journeyman's guitar with plenty of style.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D'Angelico EX-DC Standard
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EVH 5150 III LBX
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you want to sound like Eddie but don't have a huge budget, this is the amp you've been waiting for.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EVH 5150 III LBX
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: EVH 5150 III LBX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
PRS SE Mark Holcomb
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you're a metal player in the market for a SE Custom 24, or indeed just something that's not too pointy, then this may well be the right fit for you.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Mark Holcomb
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: PRS SE Mark Holcomb currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR
MusicRadar's verdict
"This Charvel, as Bill and Ted might say, is most triumphant.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT
MusicRadar's verdict
"The looks will probably typecast this guitar, but it's way more versatile than you might imagine.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a guitar which very much proves that beauty is way more than skin deep.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series Blue Note
MusicRadar's verdict
"This pedal is worth every penny.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series Blue Note
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series Blue Note currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series The Hooligan
MusicRadar's verdict
"Classic fuzz with more bottom-end – what's not to like?”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series The Hooligan
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series The Hooligan currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series .45 Caliber
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you're seeking some classic-rock tone don't get fooled again and set your sights on the .45 Caliber.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series .45 Caliber
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series Tranquilizer
MusicRadar's verdict
"Another well-made pedal from the J Rockett boffins.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series Tranquilizer
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Sterling By Music Man StingRay SR50
MusicRadar's verdict
"Sterling will always be a leftfield choice when it comes to choosing a guitar of this kind, but if you're keen to straddle the gap between Fender and Gibson's classic appointments, this is a great place to look.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sterling By Music Man StingRay SR50
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Sterling By Music Man StingRay SR50 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann