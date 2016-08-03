New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2016)

It has, once again, been guitar gear galore here at MusicRadar over the past month. Our review team was playing everything from lush PRS six stringers to high power amps and much more during July.

Here, we look back on all of the reviews that appeared on the site last month. We start with the Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster.

MusicRadar's verdict

"Tonally, this great little guitar wears many hats, not just a Stetson."

5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)

