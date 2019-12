The Tranquilizer features a control that sweeps between its phase and vibe - you can plump for either effect or combine the two for some shimmering, wobbly tones like a Leslie speaker hooked up to a Uni-vibe.

The focus control is a bit weird - very little happens until you hit a sweet spot where the effect intensifies.

It's eccentric, but we've grown to love it. We have no such qualms with the Fat knob. Some phase/vibe pedals suck the bottom-end from your sound, but this one boosts it.