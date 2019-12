Classic fuzz with more bottom-end - what's not to like?

A compact version of the WTF Fuzz, The Hooligan is as brutal-sounding as its name suggests.

Crank it up and you get an angry, spitting distortion that sounds like a classic 60s fuzz with bags more bottom-end.

Basically, this is a fuzz box for modern guitarists, not the mods, and we love the effect the thick synth-like tone has on bottom-string riffs.

And if you've ever wondered what your shredding solo would sound like interpreted through a malfunctioning robot, prepare to be blown away.