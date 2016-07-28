J Rockett Audio Designs Tour Series .45 Caliber review

While many overdrive pedals are happy to deliver some dirt, the .45 Caliber specifically aims to nail the classic Marshall 1962 JTM45 tone.
Going further, J Rocket namechecks Malcolm Young's rhythm crunch, and Pete Townshend's sound on The Who's Live At Leedsas inspiration for the creation of this pedal. Big words.
Read more: Mad Professor Loud‘n Proud
Plugging in a '67 Gibson SG Jr for a classic Townshend vibe, we're impressed by how the .45 Caliber reacted to the dynamics of our playing.
It sounds like a great 60s valve amp, with a pleasing amount of compression when you dig in for lead stuff.