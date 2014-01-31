NAMM 2014: the best new electric guitars

NAMM 2014: Every year, guitars of all shapes and sizes compete for our attention in Anaheim.

Old guitars, new guitars, bizarre guitars and star's guitars - they're all there, but it takes something special to cut through the noise and really grab your attention.

But we do love a challenge, so here is a gallery of our favourites this year, starting, of course, with Charvel's Guthrie Govan Signature.

It's a guitar that feels like it has been in development for decades, and now it finally lives. It was worth the wait, Govan and Charvel's attention to detail shining through everywhere.