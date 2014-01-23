NAMM 2014: Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature launched
NAMM 2014: The Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature has made its debut at NAMM.
The long-awaited signature model, which has been in development for some time, put in an appearance at the Charvel stand in Anaheim, and we were there to see it.
Having been through various permutations and vigorous road testing by the man himself, the final model appears to be identical to the prototype Govan demonstrated on the Charvel site back in September.
Charvel Guthrie Govan signature full shot
As revealed by Guthrie himself, his Charvel signature has a basswood body with a birdseye maple or flame top, both of which look particularly tasty under the stand lights.
It also features a graphite-reinforced 'cooked' maple neck, with locking tuners and a bone nut.
Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature - pickups
Featuring a H-S-H configuration, the Govan Charvel has a set of brown Fender Custom Shop pickups designed by Michael Frank Brown.
Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature - on the stand
The neck sports custom fret markers that were designed by Govan to cope with any type of stage lighting set-up.
The maple neck also has 24 frets and jumbo frets, as preferred by the man himself.
Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature - hardware
The hardware on the Govan Charvel is particularly interesting: first up, it sports an old school Floyd Rose that lacks fine tuners and doesn't lock at the nut.
The bridge is essentially floating, and with the aid of a Tremel-No (find out more about the company that builds these little devices) is essentially able to turn his trem on or off, an undoubtedly handy addition.