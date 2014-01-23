NAMM 2014: Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature launched

NAMM 2014: The Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature has made its debut at NAMM.

The long-awaited signature model, which has been in development for some time, put in an appearance at the Charvel stand in Anaheim, and we were there to see it.

Having been through various permutations and vigorous road testing by the man himself, the final model appears to be identical to the prototype Govan demonstrated on the Charvel site back in September.

Click through the gallery for more pics and specs...

For more information visit the official Charvel website.