NAMM 2014: Guild unveils new additions

Well there's pretty - how about the new Guild Starfire V with Bigsby? Not bad, eh...

NAMM 2014: Guild has announced ten new models, expanding the Newark St Collection and Guitar Special Run series.

The new models include the Guild Starfire V with Bigsby, CEO-100D Capri, M-75G Aristocrat LTD Gold, M-85, GSR M-75 Aristocrat, GSR X-500D Stuart LTD, GSR X-150D Savoy and the GSR M-85 II Bass.

Guild Starfire V with Bigsby press release

The classic Guild Starfire™ V with Bigsby® is a semi-hollow beauty with a graceful 16 3/8” thinline body and twin Guild “Anti-Hum” dual-coil pickups that make it an outstanding choice with an authentic Guild voice perfect for rock, blues, roots and more.

Features include an arched top and back with dual f holes, elegant ivory white body binding, black/white purfling and center-block bracing, bound three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck with vintage-style “soft U” profile, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and pearloid block inlays, three-way pickup selector switch, individual volume and tone controls for each pickup and master volume, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with rosewood base, Guild Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece, Grover® Sta-Tite™ tuning machines, nickel hardware and a gorgeous Transparent Cherry Red gloss finish.