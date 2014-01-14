NAMM 2014: Guild unveils new additions
NAMM 2014: Guild has announced ten new models, expanding the Newark St Collection and Guitar Special Run series.
The new models include the Guild Starfire V with Bigsby, CEO-100D Capri, M-75G Aristocrat LTD Gold, M-85, GSR M-75 Aristocrat, GSR X-500D Stuart LTD, GSR X-150D Savoy and the GSR M-85 II Bass.
Guild Starfire V with Bigsby press release
The classic Guild Starfire™ V with Bigsby® is a semi-hollow beauty with a graceful 16 3/8” thinline body and twin Guild “Anti-Hum” dual-coil pickups that make it an outstanding choice with an authentic Guild voice perfect for rock, blues, roots and more.
Features include an arched top and back with dual f holes, elegant ivory white body binding, black/white purfling and center-block bracing, bound three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck with vintage-style “soft U” profile, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and pearloid block inlays, three-way pickup selector switch, individual volume and tone controls for each pickup and master volume, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with rosewood base, Guild Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece, Grover® Sta-Tite™ tuning machines, nickel hardware and a gorgeous Transparent Cherry Red gloss finish.
CEO-100D Capri
Guild’s CEO-100D Capri press release
Dramatic performance in a highly versatile guitar with rich, professional tone quality and outstanding excellence of workmanship, Guild’s CEO-100D Capri™ with Bigsby “old world”-style 16 3/8” cutaway body makes it comfortably easy to hold and play, and its twin Guild “Anti-Hum” dual-coil pickups sing with a full, clear voice.
The Capri’s all-maple body features an arched top and back with a comfortable 3 1/8” depth and sharp-looking Florentine cutaway, with dual f holes and elegant ivory white body binding and black/white purfling.
Other premium features include parallel tone bar bracing, bound three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck with vintage-style “soft U” profile, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and aged pearloid block inlays, three-way pickup selector switch and individual volume and tone controls for each pickup, Adjusto-Matic bridge with rosewood base, Guild Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines, nickel hardware and a stunning Antique Sunburst gloss finish with gloss Walnut Stain back and sides.
M-75G Aristocrat LTD Gold
M-75G Aristocrat™ LTD Gold press release
The limited edition M-75G Aristocrat™ LTD Gold features a luxurious gold metallic top with lightly stained mahogany back, sides and neck offset with nickel hardware.
This unique compact guitar has a gracefully sculpted hollow body designed specifically to produce the resonance of a larger sized instrument.
Other features include a 17” x 3 1/8” hollow body with venetian cutaway, select spruce top, mahogany sides & back, 3-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, twin Guild “frequency tested” single-coil pickups with individual volume and tone controls, 3-way pickup selector, rosewood bridge, Guild “harp” tailpiece and Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines.
M-85
M-85 bass press release
The companion to Guild’s M-75 Aristocrat guitar, the M-85 Bass boasts authentic mid-‘60s style with a compact semi-hollow body and big “Bi-Sonic” bass pickup that together create the sonic boom of an instrument twice its size.
The single-cutaway body measures 2.75” deep and a mere 13.5” across the lower bout, with an arched spruce top and maple back and sides. The body also features elegant ivory white body binding, black/white purfling, partial center-block bracing and dual finger rests.
This distinctive bass also features a 30.75” scale length, bound three-piece mahogany neck with a vintage-style “soft U” profile, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with 12” radius and pearloid dot inlays, volume and tone controls, combo bridge/tailpiece with rosewood saddles, Grover tuning machines, nickel hardware and cool Jet Black gloss finish.
GSR M-75 Aristocrat
GSR M-75 Aristocrat press release
The limited edition run of the GSR M-75 Aristocrat is an extra-elegant take on a true Guild classic.
The compact Aristocrat-style hollow body has a single cutaway and an arched laminated spruce top with parallel tone bar bracing, mahogany back and sides and stately black-and-white binding.
The bound three-piece mahogany-maple-mahogany neck has a comfortable profile and a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and handsome pearl block inlays.