NAMM 2014: Bootsy Collins Space Bass from Warwick's Artist Line

NAMM 2014: Warwick have announced the summer release of an 'affordable' mass-market copy of Bootsy Collins' Warwick Custom Shop Space Bass.
While the Artist Line version will be missing its big brother's 165 LEDs, it will most assuredly get you noticed. Backline lurkers need not apply.
Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass press release
At the NAMM Show in 2012 bass icon Bootsy Collins received his one-of-a-kind "Space Bass" made by the Warwick Custom Shop. This outstanding Custom Shop instrument, made of highest quality materials, with a spectacular coating and 165 LEDs is a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece of the bass department here in Markneukirchen.
At the NAMM Show in 2014 we are proudly presenting the new RockBass Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass. A really unique and affordable bass which is just as beautiful and excellent as its big brother from the Warwick Custom Shop.
It comes with a Mahogany body, a Maple neck and a Rosewood fingerboard. The RockBass Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass comes equipped with active MEC TJ/J pickups and active MEC electronics.
We are honored that Mr. Bootsy Collins gives us so much friendship, trust and faith, that we are now able to present this new RockBass Bootsy Collins Space Bass. This new Artist Line model will be available starting from July 2014.
Specification
- Matched Headstock: Matching Headstock with Bootsy-Logo
- Machineheads: Warwick machineheads
- Nut: Just-A-Nut III
- Neck Wood: Maple with Ekanga Veneerstripes
- Fretboard: Rosewood
- Inlay: Star Inlays
- Fingerboard Radius: 20"
- Scale length: Scale length: 34" (long scale)
- Fret quantity material and size: 24 nickelsilver frets (width: 2,9mm/ height: 1,3mm)
- Body Shape: flat Body Shape
- Bodywood (Topwood / Backwood): Mahogany
- Pickups: active MEC J/TJ
- Electronics: active MEC 2 way electronic
- Pot layout: Volume P/P / Balance / Treble/Bass stacked P/P for spliting coils
- Pickguard: Purple Pickguard
- Bridge system: 2-piece Warwick bridge
- Strap system: Warwick security locks
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Left Righthand: Only available as right-handed and fretted
- Colour possibilities: Special purple Bootsy Finish
- Hardware colour: Chrome Hardware
- String label/gauges: Warwick Red strings: 4-string: 045" - 105" (42200 M)
- Weight: 4,1 kg