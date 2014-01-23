NAMM 2014: Bootsy Collins Space Bass from Warwick's Artist Line

Image 1 of 8 Bootsy Collins Space Bass complete with "Special" purple Bootsy finish Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 2 of 8 Special Purple Bootsy Finish Pickguard Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 3 of 8 Warwick two-piece bridge Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 4 of 8 Active MEC J/TJ PU Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 5 of 8 Star inlays and Rosewood fingerboard Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 6 of 8 Matching headstock with Bootsy Logo Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 7 of 8 Active MEC 2 way electronics Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass Image 8 of 8 Maple with Ekanga Veneerstripes neck Warwick Bootsy Collins Artist Line SpaceBass

NAMM 2014: Warwick have announced the summer release of an 'affordable' mass-market copy of Bootsy Collins' Warwick Custom Shop Space Bass.

While the Artist Line version will be missing its big brother's 165 LEDs, it will most assuredly get you noticed. Backline lurkers need not apply.

Read more: Warwick Streamer LX

Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass press release

At the NAMM Show in 2012 bass icon Bootsy Collins received his one-of-a-kind "Space Bass" made by the Warwick Custom Shop. This outstanding Custom Shop instrument, made of highest quality materials, with a spectacular coating and 165 LEDs is a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece of the bass department here in Markneukirchen.

At the NAMM Show in 2014 we are proudly presenting the new RockBass Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass. A really unique and affordable bass which is just as beautiful and excellent as its big brother from the Warwick Custom Shop.

It comes with a Mahogany body, a Maple neck and a Rosewood fingerboard. The RockBass Artist Line Bootsy Collins Space Bass comes equipped with active MEC TJ/J pickups and active MEC electronics.

We are honored that Mr. Bootsy Collins gives us so much friendship, trust and faith, that we are now able to present this new RockBass Bootsy Collins Space Bass. This new Artist Line model will be available starting from July 2014.

Specification