NAMM 2014: ESP unleashes signature models

NAMM 2014: ESP has unleashed a raft of new signature guitars that will be making their debut in Anaheim next week.

The new models include the James Hetfield Iron Cross in Snow White finish - available in both an ESP model and a budget LTD model - and a Kirk Hammett LTD KH-WZ White Zombie.

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has put his name to the ESP Alex Skolnick and LTD AS-1, and the likes of Will Adler (Lamb of God), Frédéric Leclercq (DragonForce) and Ron Wood all have new models.

Click through the gallery to see the new guitars in all their glory.

For more information visit the official ESP website.

ESP press release

Some of ESP’s most high-profile endorsees have helped create new ESP, E-II, and LTD Signature Series guitars and basses that are making their debut at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show.

Matt Maciandaro, ESP President, says “ESP’s artist endorsees are among the most respected and influential musicians in contemporary music, and our Signature Series models offer the look, feel, and sound that they specify in their own instruments.”

Perhaps the most highly anticipated new Signature Series model for 2014 is the James Hetfield (Metallica) Iron Cross in Snow White finish, available as both an ESP model and a more budget- conscious LTD version. Metallica’s other guitar player Kirk Hammett, along with ESP and Lugosi Enterprises, adds his name to the LTD KH-WZ White Zombie, a new limited edition addition to the LTD Graphic Series.

Acclaimed multi-genre virtuoso guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, AST) has helped design the ESP Alex Skolnick and LTD AS-1 guitars, making their debut at NAMM. Both guitars are available in Silver Sunburst finish, while the LTD version is also available in Lemon Drop with a flamed maple top.

ESP is now offering the signature guitar of legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood in an affordable LTD version for the first time with the LTD Ron Wood, available in 3-Tone Burst and Black finishes. Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman gets his first LTD Signature model for 2014 with the BW-1, a semi-hollow guitar with a flamed maple top and an EverTune bridge.

An EverTune bridge is also on the 7-string LTD signature model of Ken Susi (Unearth), the KS-7. ESP player Will Adler (Lamb of God) has had updates to the finishes of his signature models, the ESP Will Adler Warbird and the LTD SE Warbird, and Frédéric Leclercq of DragonForce has a new signature bass, the FL-204.

ESP’s new E-II brand is coming out of the shoot with new Signature models.

Bassist Doris Yeh and guitarist Jesse Liu of Chthonic have new signature models with the E-II DYD-5 and the E-II JL-7 respectively. Elias Viljanen (Sonata Arctica) also has an E-II signature model, the 7-string EV-7.