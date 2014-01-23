NAMM 2014: Gretsch Custom Shop celebrates 10th anniversary with new models

10 years in the game for Stephen Stern and his team

NAMM 2014: This year's show in Anaheim sees the Gretsch Custom Shop celebrate its 10th anniversary with a series of jaw-dropping new guitars handbuilt by Master Builder Stephen Stern and his team.

A mixture of new models, reissues and 'Historical' recreations of actual vintage instruments that feature in Bacon & Day's Gretsch Book, the whole range is a sight for sore eyes and then some.

Here, we kick off with the 10th Anniversary Custom Shop Duo Jet. Click onwards for more!

Specifications