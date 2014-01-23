NAMM 2014: Gretsch Custom Shop celebrates 10th anniversary with new models
NAMM 2014: This year's show in Anaheim sees the Gretsch Custom Shop celebrate its 10th anniversary with a series of jaw-dropping new guitars handbuilt by Master Builder Stephen Stern and his team.
A mixture of new models, reissues and 'Historical' recreations of actual vintage instruments that feature in Bacon & Day's Gretsch Book, the whole range is a sight for sore eyes and then some.
Here, we kick off with the 10th Anniversary Custom Shop Duo Jet. Click onwards for more!
Specifications
- Maple Top with White Pearl Motto – finished in trans red
- White Pearl binding
- Dynasonic pickups
- Synchro-Sonic bridge
- Script logo
- ’55-style body chambering
- ‘Cadillac’ tailpiece
Custom '53 G6192 Electro II
- Aged Amber Relic finish
- Curly maple top, back, sides and neck
- Dynasonic pickups
- Synchro-Sonic bridge
Custom '54 Roundup
- Trans Red/Brown Relic finish
- Knotty Pine top
- Dynasonic pickups
- Western ‘Belt Buckle’ tailpiece
Custom '55 Duo Jet - Historical
- Relic’d finish
- Dynasonic pickups
- Synchro-Sonic bridge
Custom '55 Silver Jet - Historical
- Relic’d finish
- Dynasonic pickups
- Synchro-Sonic bridge
Matching Pair - Custom Ice Blue Penguin and Falcon
- Ice Blue NOS finish
- Blue Sparkle binding
- TV Jones Classic pickups
- Space-Control bridge