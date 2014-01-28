NAMM 2014: Schecter stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Schecter stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: There were a lot of great looking stands at NAMM, but few had quite as much blood and gothic glamour as Schecter's.
We took a look around and found horror, multiple-stringed behemoths and... Prince.
Click through our gallery for the full tour.
Banshee-8 Active
Available colours:
Trans Purple Burst
Trans Black Burst
$869
Banshee-6 Passive
Available colours:
Faded Vintage Sunburst
Trans Black Burst
$799
Blackjack ATX Solo-II
Available colours:
Aged Black Satin
Vampyre Red Satin
$799
Blackjack ATX C-1 FR
Available colours:
Aged Black Satin
Vampyre Red Satin
$899
Hellraiser Solo-II
Available colours:
Black Cherry Burst
Gloss Black
Gloss White
$799
Hellraiser Hybrid C-7
Available colours:
Trans Black Burst
$999
Hellraiser Hybrid C-8
Available colours:
Trans Black Burst
$1049
Hellraiser Hybrid Tempest
Available colours:
Trans Black Burst
$899
Blackjack A-6 FR S
Available colours:
Gloss black
$999
Blackjack C-8
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$949
Hellraiser C-9
Available colours:
Black Cherry
$999
Stealth C-1
Available colours:
Satin Black
Satin Red
Satin White
Satin Silver
$499
Jake Pitts C-1 FR
Available colours:
Metallic White
Metallic Black Burst
$899
Jinxx Recluse
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$949
Shaun Morgan
Available colours:
Gloss White
$599
Sam Bettley
Available colours:
Satin Black w/Red Grain
$699
Chris Howorth V-7
Available colours:
Gloss Red
$699
Jerry Horton Solo-6
Available colours:
Piston Graphic
$899
Keith Merro KM-7
Available colours:
Trans White Satin
Trans Black Burst Satin
$899
Gary Holt V-1 FR
Available colours:
Blood Splatter Graphic
$1049
Jeff Loomis JL-7
Available colours:
Satin Black
Vampyre Red Satin
$1049
Jeff Loomis JL-7 FR
Available colours:
Satin Black
Vampyre Red Satin
Sunset-9
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$6995
Avenger
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$6295
Banshee Custom
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$6295
California Custom
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$5195
PT
USA Production
Gloss Black
$2369
PT-Vintage
USA Production
Blonde
$2369
Traditional
USA Production
Candy Red
$2569
C-1 Classic
Available colours:
Antique Amber
$899
Blackjack C-1
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$839
Blackjack Tempest
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$839
Damien Platinum-6 FR-S
Available colour:
Satin Black
$749
Damien Elite-8
Available colours:
Crimson Red Burst
Trans Red Burst
$649
Damien Elite-7 FR
Available colours:
Crimson Red Burst
Trans Black Burst
$659
Prince 'Habibe'
Masterworks
Handcrafted in San Fernando Valley CA, USA
Not for sale
CS-1FR
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$5145
Sunset Doubleneck
Masterworks
Handcrafted in Sun Valley CA, USA
$9595
Synyster Gates Standard
Available colours:
Black w/Silver Pinstripes
$699
Synyster Gates Custom-S
Available colours:
Black w/Silver Pinstripes
Black w/Gold Pinstripes
$1149
Zacky Vengeance 6661
Available colours:
Satin Black
$899
Robert Smith RS-1000
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$579
Robert Smith Ultracure
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$849
Robert Smith Ultracure VI
Available colours:
Gloss Black
$999
Zacky Vengeance Custom Reissue
Available colours:
See-Thru Cherry
$749
Synyster Gates Custom-S
Available colours:
Black w/Silver Pinstripes
Black w/Gold Pinstripes
$1149
Robin Zander Corsair
Available colours:
Gloss white
Nikki Sixx Schecter Sixx
Available colours:
Satin Black
Vintage Sunburst
$999