NAMM 2014: Gibson Custom Shop stand in pictures

That's the Collector's Choice #13 Gordon Kennedy '59 Les Paul AKA "Spoonful Burst" up there...

NAMM 2014: The show may be over, but there are still plenty of beautiful guitars that appeared in Anaheim that we're desperate to show you, like this amazing selection from the Gibson Custom Shop.

Click through our gallery for pictures and specs.

For more information check out the official Gibson Custom Shop website.

Collector's Choice #13 Gordon Kennedy '59 Les Paul AKA "Spoonful Burst" specs

Body: 1-piece mahogany

Top: Carved figured maple

Neck: 1-piece mahogany

Nut: Nylon

Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood with trapezoid inlays

Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe "Green Keys" ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece

Pickups: Custom Bucker (pair)

Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle CTS pots Bumblebee capcitors

Finish: Aged, Dirty Lemon, Anilin dye back and sides