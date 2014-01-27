NAMM 2014: Gibson Custom Shop stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: The show may be over, but there are still plenty of beautiful guitars that appeared in Anaheim that we're desperate to show you, like this amazing selection from the Gibson Custom Shop.
Collector's Choice #13 Gordon Kennedy '59 Les Paul AKA "Spoonful Burst" specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Carved figured maple
Neck: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood with trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe "Green Keys" ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: Custom Bucker (pair)
Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle CTS pots Bumblebee capcitors
Finish: Aged, Dirty Lemon, Anilin dye back and sides
1956 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue VOS
1956 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue VOS specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Carved maple
Neck: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood with trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe tuners, ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: P-90 (pair)
Electronics: 2 volum, 2 tone, CTS pots, Bumblebee capacitors
Finish: Antique Gold top
1957 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue VOS
1957 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue VOS specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Carved maple
Neck: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret Rosewood with Trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe tuners, ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: Custom Bucker (pair)
Electronics: 2 volum, 2 tone, CTS pots, Bumblebee capacitors
Finish: Antique Gold Top
1959 ES-345TD
1959 ES-345TD specs
Body: Maple
Top: Mahogany
Neck: Solid rosewood
Scale Length: 24.75"
Hardware: ABR-1, stopbar tailpiece, Kluson Delixe tuners
Pickups: Memphis Historic Spec Humbuckers
Electronics: Custom CTS 550k Audio Taper Matched Sets
Ed King '59 Les Paul AKA "Kingburst" AKA "Redeye"
Collector's Choice #16 Ed King '59 Les Paul AKA "Kingburst" AKA "Redeye" specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Carved lightly figured maple
Neck: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood with trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe "Green Keys" ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: Custom Bucker (pair)
Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle, CTS pots, Bumblebee capacitors
Finish: Aged, Dirty Lemon, Aniline dye back and sides
Limited to 300 models.
Collector's Choice #15 Greg Martin '58 Les Paul
Collector's Choice #15 Greg Martin '58 Les Paul specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Carved lightly figured maple
Neck: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe "Green Keys", ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: Custom Bucker w/alnico 3 magnet (pair)
Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle, CTS pots, Bumblebee capacitors
Finish: Aged, double dirty lemon, Aniline dye back and sides
Limited to 300 models
SG Standard Reissue
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: 1-piece mahogany
Neck: Nylon
Nut: Nylon
Fingerboard: 22 fret rosewood with trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Kluson Deluxe tuners, ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: Custom Bucker (pair)
Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle, CTS pots, Bumblebee capacitors
Finish: Classic White, Faded Cherry (Aniline dye)
Collector's Choice #10 Tom Scholz '68 Les Paul
Collector's Choice #10 Tom Scholz '68 Les Paul specs
Body: 1-piece mahogany
Top: Plain maple
Nack: 1-piece mahogany
Nut: Corian
Fingerboard: 22 fretrosewood with Trapezoid inlays
Hardware: Nickel Schaller Keystone, ABR-1 bridge, lightweight aluminium stopbar tailpiece
Pickups: P-90 Soapbar, DiMarzio Super Distortion
Electronics: 2 volume, 2 tone, 3-way toggle
Finish: Aged, antique natural
Limited to maximum 300 models