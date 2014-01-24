NAMM 2014: Jackson unleashes 2014 line-up
NAMM 2014: Jackson unleashes 2014 line-up
NAMM 2014: Jackson has revealed its 2014 line-up, and it consists of some ferocious looking guitars.
The new additions include new Artist Signaure models in the form of the Mark Morton Dominion Pro and Mark Morton DX2 Dominion, new Pro Series models including the Pro King V KVQ, Pro King V KVT, Pro Rhoads RRT-5 (above) and RRT-3, Pro Dinky DK7-M and DK7-Q.
Fans of the X Series will look forward to getting their hands on the Kelly KEXMG, Kelly KEXTMG, Rhoads RRXMG and Soloist SLX.
Finally, the JS Series has been expanded with the Dinky Arch Top JS32 DKA-M, Dinky Left Handed JS32L DKA, Rhoads JS32L and Dinky Arch Top JS22L
Click through the gallery for pictures and specs.
For more information visit the official Jackson website.
JS32L Rhoads
Jackson JS32L Rhoads press release
The JS32L Rhoads features a basswood body, bolt-on maple speed neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays, and a bound headstock.
Other features include dual highoutput Jackson humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets and three-way blade switching, Jackson-branded Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge, black hardware and die-cast tuners. Available in Satin Gray.
Soloist™ SLX
Jackson Soloist™ SLX press release
The Jackson Soloist™ SLX has a nato body, through-body maple neck and Duncan Designed™ alnico HB103N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB102B (bridge) humbucking pickups.
Its bound compound-radius rosewood fingerboard curves more dramatically at the nut for easy chording and flattens out as it approaches the neck joint for low-action bends without fretting out.
Other features include a Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo, 24 jumbo frets and three-way pickup switching. Available in three new finishes for 2014- Slime Green, Taxi Cab Yellow, and Metallic Red.
Mark Morton Dominion™ Pro
Mark Morton Dominion™ Pro press release
The Mark Morton Dominion Pro is an elegantly ferocious upgrade of the Lamb of God guitarist’s acclaimed Jackson signature model.
Its chambered mahogany body is bound and comes in Black and Ivory gloss finishes, and the two DiMarzio® Mark Morton Dominion™ Signature humbucking pickups are wired in a dual-circuit design (lead, rhythm) with a two-way slider switch, three-way toggle pickup selector switch and two coil-tap toggle switches (one for each pickup).
Other premium features include a 24.75” scale length, three-piece quartersawn mahogany through-body neck with oiled back finish and graphite reinforcement, distinctive three-on-a-side Jackson Mark Morton Dominion headstock, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets and shark-eye block inlays, TonePros® TP6 adjustable bridge with stop tailpiece, gold hardware and Jackson locking tuners with white pearloid buttons.
Mark Morton DX2 Dominion
Mark Morton DX2 Dominion press release
Jackson’s Mark Morton DX2 Dominion delivers the Lamb of God guitarist’s powerfully potent sound and style with remarkable value.
Premium features include beautiful satin Black and gloss Trans Black finishes (quilt maple top on Trans Black model), compound-radius (12”-16”) bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 vintage-style frets, and dual DiMarzio Mark Morton Dominion Signature humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching.
Other features include a 24.75” scale length, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, distinctive three-on-a-side Jackson Mark Morton Dominion headstock, adjustable chrome bridge with stop tailpiece, and chrome hardware.
Pro King V™ KVQ
Pro King V™ KVQ press release
Jackson’s Pro King V KVQ takes the regal King V design to even more majestic heights, with a beautiful quilt maple top and Trans Amber gloss finish.
Its three-piece maple through-body neck has an ultra-smooth oiled back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, while the compound-radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard has 24 jumbo frets and alumiloid sharkfin inlays.
The King’s commanding voice comes from direct-mount Seymour Duncan® Distortion humbucking pickups, with other features including three-way toggle pickup switching, Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, and black nickel hardware.
Pro King V KVT
Pro King V KVT press release
Jackson’s Pro King V KVT takes the regal King V design to even more majestic heights, in a choice of beautiful Black and Trans Red gloss finish (quilt maple top on Trans Red model).
Its three-piece maple through-body neck has an ultra-smooth oiled back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, while the compound-radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard has 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.
The King’s commanding voice comes from direct-mount Seymour Duncan Distortion humbucking pickups, with other features including three-way toggle pickup switching, adjustable string-through- body bridge, and black hardware.
Pro Rhoads RRT-5 / RRT-3
Pro Rhoads RRT-5 / RRT-3 press release
Jackson’s Pro RRT-5 and RRT-3 Rhoads models are elegantly formidable new takes on the Jackson guitar that started it all, with supercharged features, gold hardware and a choice of Gloss Black and Ivory (with black pinstriping) finishes.
The three-piece maple through-body neck has an ultra-smooth oiled back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, while the compound-radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard has 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.
Other premium features include direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB™ SH4 Zebra (bridge) and Jazz™ SH2N Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups, three-way toggle pickup switching and an adjustable string-through-body bridge and tailpiece.
Pro Dinky™ DK7-M
Pro Dinky™ DK7-M / DK7-Q press release
Seven is your lucky number with Jackson’s Pro DK7-M and DK7-Q Dinky. With their dual Seymour Duncan SH-7 Distortion direct-mount humbucking pickups, the DK7-M and DK7-Q are malevolently stylish seven-string models of great power and striking beauty.
Other premium features include a 25.5” scale length, 1/8" 4A quilt maple top on the transparent finish model, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed oil back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, a super-convenient neck butt-end truss rod adjustment wheel, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound maple or rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, bound seven-in-line Jackson reverse headstock, five-way blade pickup switching, recessed Floyd Rose seven-string double-locking tremolo bridge, and black hardware.
DK7-Q
Pro Dinky™ DK7-M / DK7-Q press release
Seven is your lucky number with Jackson’s Pro DK7-M and DK7-Q Dinky. With their dual Seymour Duncan SH-7 Distortion direct-mount humbucking pickups, the DK7-M and DK7-Q are malevolently stylish seven-string models of great power and striking beauty.
Other premium features include a 25.5” scale length, 1/8" 4A quilt maple top on the transparent finish model, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed oil back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, a super-convenient neck butt-end truss rod adjustment wheel, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound maple or rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, bound seven-in-line Jackson reverse headstock, five-way blade pickup switching, recessed Floyd Rose seven-string double-locking tremolo bridge, and black hardware.
Kelly™ KEXMG
Kelly™ KEXMG press release
The KEXMG Kelly features a basswood body (quilt maple top on trans finishes), three-piece through-body maple neck, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and classic Jackson shark fin inlays, EMG® 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) pickups, and a Floyd Rose Special bridge. Available in four new finishes for 2014 - Gloss Black, Silverburst, Tobacco Burst, and White with Black Bevels.
Kelly KEXTMG
Kelly KEXTMG press release
The KEXTMG Kelly features a basswood body (quilt maple top on trans finishes), three-piece through-body maple neck, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and classic Jackson shark fin inlays, EMG 81 (bridge) and 85 (neck) pickups, and a fully adjustable strings-through-body TonePros bridge. Now available in ivory finish.
Rhoads RRXMG
Rhoads RRXMG press release
The Jackson Rhoads RRXMG has a basswood body, through-body maple neck and active EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups that deliver well-balanced tone with tight bass, glassy mids and crunching highs.
Its bound compound-radius rosewood fingerboard curves more dramatically at the nut for easy chording and flattens out as it approaches the neck joint for low-action bends without fretting out. Other features include Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo, 24 jumbo frets and three-way pickup switching.
Available in three new finishes for 2014 - Black with White Pinstripe, Black with Pink Bevels, and Black with Yellow Bevels.
Dinky Left Handed JS32L DKA
Dinky Left Handed JS32L DKA press release
The JS32L DKA Dinky™ Left Handed features an elegant arch-topped basswood body, bolt-on maple speed neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius (12”-16”) white bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white pearloid sharkfin inlays, and a bound headstock.
Other features include dual high-output Jackson humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets and three-way blade switching, Jacksonbranded Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge, black hardware and die-cast tuners. Available in Bright Blue.
Dinky Arch Top JS32 DKA-M
Dinky Arch Top JS32 DKA-M press release
The JS32 DKA-M Dinky™ Arch Top has an elegantly arch-topped basswood body, bolt-on maple speed neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays, and a bound headstock.
Other features include dual high-output Jackson humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets and three-way blade switching, Jackson-branded Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge, black hardware and die-cast tuners. Available in Gloss Black and Snow White.
Dinky Arch Top JS22L
Dinky Arch Top JS22L press release
The JS22L Dinky Arch Top has an elegantly arch-topped basswood body, bolt-on maple speed neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays, and a bound headstock.
Other features include dual high-output Jackson humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets and three-way blade switching, synchronized fulcrum tremolo bridge, black hardware and die-cast tuners. Available in Gloss Black.