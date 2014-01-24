NAMM 2014: Jackson unleashes 2014 line-up

More pointy guitars than you could shake a sharp stick at.

NAMM 2014: Jackson has revealed its 2014 line-up, and it consists of some ferocious looking guitars.

The new additions include new Artist Signaure models in the form of the Mark Morton Dominion Pro and Mark Morton DX2 Dominion, new Pro Series models including the Pro King V KVQ, Pro King V KVT, Pro Rhoads RRT-5 (above) and RRT-3, Pro Dinky DK7-M and DK7-Q.

Fans of the X Series will look forward to getting their hands on the Kelly KEXMG, Kelly KEXTMG, Rhoads RRXMG and Soloist SLX.

Finally, the JS Series has been expanded with the Dinky Arch Top JS32 DKA-M, Dinky Left Handed JS32L DKA, Rhoads JS32L and Dinky Arch Top JS22L

Click through the gallery for pictures and specs.

For more information visit the official Jackson website.