NAMM 2014: Fender launches Kurt Cobain Jaguar

NAMM 2014: Fender has unveiled a new version of the Kurt Cobain Jaguar.

The new model is essentially an NOS take on Cobain's modded 1965 Jaguar, and features an alder body, '50s style Strat headstock, a DiMarzio DP103 PAF 30th Anniversary humbucker at the neck and DP100 Super Distortion at the bridge.

Read more:

The guitar ships with a black vinyl hard-shell case, a Fender Kurt Cobain book with photos and commentary by Charles Peterson and an interview with Nirvana guitar tech Earnie Bailey.

It's available in left and right handed versions (hooray!) and has an MSRP of $1619.99.

For more information visit the official Fender website.

Fender press release

Fender's Kurt Cobain Jaguar® is a new-looking version of the battered and highly unusual 1965 Jaguar that Cobain wielded during the heady early-'90s era when Nirvana ruled rock and led a musically stunning and culturally subversive movement.

Features include an alder body, bound fingerboard with pearloid dot markers, Stratocaster® headstock shape with 1950s-style "spaghetti" logo, DiMarzio® humbucking DP103 PAF 36th Anniversary neck pickup and DP100 Super Distortion bridge pickup, triple knurled "chrome-dome" knob configuration (volume, volume, tone), three-position toggle switch, black chrome Adjusto-Matic™ bridge and Gotoh® sealed tuners. Available in right- and left-handed versions. Accessories include a black textured vinyl hard-shell case and an exclusive Fender Kurt Cobain book with photos and commentary by Charles Peterson and an insightful interview with Nirvana guitar tech Earnie Bailey.

Model Name: Kurt Cobain Jaguar®, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst

Model Number: 0143001700

Series: Artist

MSRP: $1619.99

Color: 3-Color Sunburst

Body

Body Material: Alder

Body Finish: Gloss Polyester

Body Shape: Jaguar®

Neck

Neck Material: Rosewood

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck Shape: Modern "C"

Scale Length: 24" (610 mm)

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Fingerboard Radius: 9.5" (241 mm)

Number of Frets: 22

Fret Size: Medium Jumbo

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot

Electronics

Bridge Pickup: DiMarzio® DP100 Super Distortion Humbucking

Neck Pickup: DiMarzio® PAF DP-103

Controls: Lead Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Down): Volume (Neck), Volume (Bridge), Master Tone; Rhythm Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Up): Two Thumbwheel Controls for Neck Pickup Volume and Tone

Pickup Configuration: HH

Hardware

Bridge: Black Chrome Adjusto-Matic™ Bridge with Chrome Vintage-Style "Floating" Tremolo Tailpiece and Tremolo Lock Button

Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome/Black Chrome

Tuning Machines: Gotoh® Cast/Sealed

Miscellaneous

Strings: Fender® USA, NPS, (.010-.046 Gauges)

Unique Features: Stratocaster® Headstock, Toggle Pickup Selector Switch, Custom "Fender" Engraved Neckplate, White Bound Fingerboard, '50s Style Spaghetti Logo Decal, Knurled Chrome Dome Control Knobs, Modified Lower Switch Plate with Single Toggle Switch, Aged White Pickup Covers with Black Pickup Bezels, Tremolo Tip and Switch Tip, Dual "Wing" String Trees