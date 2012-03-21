Musikmesse 2012: JamVOX III announced

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: This stand-alone software package brings together the best of VOX amp & effect modeling along with advanced Guitar XTraktion technology (GXT III) and popular plug-in compatibility. Announcing JamVOX III, the ultimate performance studio for the guitarist.

JamVOX has been the ultimate performance studio for the guitarist, providing a large selection of sought-after guitar amps and effects, plus the revolutionary GXT function that makes it easy to remove the guitar track from your favorite songs, so that you can jam along in the place of your guitar heroes.

JamVOX has been newly reborn as the "JamVOX III" stand-alone software. Offering dramatically evolved features plus an even more sophisticated GXT function - the new GXT III - JamVOX III provides significantly more precision and operability. There's also an even easier-to-use interface, and a movie recording function, making JamVOX III the ideal choice for enjoyably playing your guitar, learning songs by ear, practicing, or producing music.

New functions in JamVOX III

GXT III Enhanced Guitar XTraktion

The Guitar XTracktion feature has been dramatically improved, making it even easier to cancel or isolate a particular track or instrument. This highly-evolved GXT III engine can extensively analyze songs that until now were difficult to work with. The engine has been tuned to obtain a more natural tonal character, and now you can use the JamVOX-Online site to search and download GXT III settings shared by other JamVOX users for a specific song.

Performance Interface

The updated user interface is based on an analysis of the workflow involved in learning songs by ear, practicing, and jam sessions. Also new is the large and easy-to-use full-screen mode, transforming your computer into your own personalized performance studio. The music player shows the waveform of the song, providing a clear, visual indication of the song's development and structure. You can zoom in on the playback position to practice that amazing solo, or set up the repeated playback of the bridge or chorus that you're practicing. JamVOX III provides the performance environment that every guitarist dreams about.

Movie Recording Feature

Using your computer's webcam, the new movie recording feature lets you capture video of your own guitar playing. You can review your own performance with the aim of improving your skills, or upload your performance to a video-sharing site so that guitarists around the world can watch it. The song will start playing automatically when you press the record button for the movie; there's no need to press a separate record button and song playback button. This movie function is designed specifically to aid guitarists in recording their own playing.

Main features of JamVOX III

Legendary VOX Modeling

Choose from a total of 19 amp models providing the sound of vintage amps such as the VOX AC30 as well as modern high-gain amps; 12 speaker models meticulously reproduce details such as the construction of the speaker and cabinet. These highly-accurate amp models use Virtual Valve Reactor Technology to perfectly simulate everything that affects the sound, right down to the characteristics of the power amp circuitry, to deliver the same response as the original model. The effects section includes 18 standard pedal-type effects such as wah and compressor; 12 modulation- type effects such as chorus, flanger, and tremolo; 11 delay-type effects including some that model analog circuitry such as tape echo and multi-head; 15 types of reverb, plus noise reduction,providing a grand total of 57 premium effects. These real VOX sounds are exactly what you need to perfectly reproduce the sounds of your guitar heroes.

Music Player

The revolutionary "GXT" technology allows you to remove (or extract and emphasize) a specific guitar part from an existing song, so that you can perform along with your favorite band in place of your guitar hero. Unlike the vocal cancelling technology of previous products, GXT III uses the phase and frequency to spatially identify the instrument you specify. The convenient loop playback function lets you listen repeatedly to the section of the song that you're learning or practicing. Additional functions include high-quality tempo change (slow down the tempo without affecting the song's pitch or natural tonality), plus an auto change function that automatically switches your guitar settings at the appropriate point in the song. This music player is optimized to make the most of your JamVOX III performance.

Share custom settings at JamVOX-Online!

Many waves of JamVOX users have shared their guitar settings and GXT settings for specific classic rock songs on the JamVOX-Online site, and the number of JamVOX users worldwide continues to grow by the hour. JamVOX-Online lets you simply press the search button for the song you want to play on the JamVOX III, and instantly obtain the optimal guitar settings and GXT settings for that song. Sign up now as a JamVOX III user, and upload settings for your favorite songs and artists!

Plug-in Support for your DAW software

Legendary VOX amp, cabinet, and effects modeling is now available via plug-in for your song productions. Skilled engineers intimately familiar with the VOX sound have tuned these inimitable plug-ins to faithfully reproduce the sound of vintage amps such as the VOX AC30 and many others. In addition to VST and AU plug-in formats, the latest 64-Bit DAWs are also supported natively.

Mac or PC compatible Guitar Studio software

Drag & Drop interface allows quick creation of a customized rig

19 Amp models, from vintage to high-gain.

Virtual Valve Reactor delivers spot-on recreations of the original amp design

12 Speaker cabinet models; combine your favorite amp & cabinet

57 Effect models accurately emulate the originals

18 Pedal type effects (Compressor, Wah, etc.)

12 Modulation style effects (Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, etc.)

11 Delay effects, including modeled analog tape echo, multi-head delay, etc.

15 Reverb type effects plus Noise Reduction

GXT III Guitar XTraktion removes (or isolates) the guitar from nearly any recording; allowing performers to play along in place of their guitar heroes

Improved full-screen interface Access to JamVOX-online.com

Movie Recording mode for critiquing your own practice sessions Plug-in (AU, VST) abilities; 64-Bit native support

Availability: Early April, 2012

Purchasing: Download purchase from JamVOX-Online.com

Price: $99.99 (available until May 31, 2012 at a special introductory price of $49.99 )

*Current users of JamVOX can update at no charge using the JamVOX software's auto update function or via JamVOX-Online.com.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox Amps

