MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2013: December

Gibson has already unveiled its 2014 line-up.

We might not even be out of 2013 yet, but Gibson stole a march on its competitors in December by announcing its 2014 line-up of guitars and basses.

On a different note entirely, Arrested Development star David Cross told us about the 10 records that changed his life and, after counting up your votes, we listed the best DJing apps currently on the market.

If you were Eddie Kramer, it was also the season for telling us about your career-defining records, while we told you how to play nine great Christmas songs. You're welcome.

Here's what kept you occupied on MusicRadar during December. Happy new year, and here's to 2014...

Gibson reveals 2014 guitar line-up

28 new models announced for next year

David Cross: the 10 records that changed my life

"These records are important to me for various reasons. They stick out as being eventful."

The 10 best DJ software applications in the world today

MusicRadar users' top digital DJing tools

Production legend Eddie Kramer on 11 career-defining records

"The technical side of audio is a lot of fun, but it's the music that drives everything"

How to play nine great Christmas songs

Strum along to these yuletide classics