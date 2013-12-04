Gibson reveals 2014 guitar line-up

Key features include:

Mahogany body with maple '50s profile neck topped with rosewood fingerboard

Min-ETune system

Pair of new '61 Zebra humbuckers

Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin and Fireburst Satin

Gibson press release

The SGM delivers contemporary SG Standard-style tone and playability—and much more—at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SGM is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.

Between its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality, the SGM nails every expectation from a great Gibson electric guitar. Add in Gibson's Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new SGM looks as great as it feels and sounds.

The raw and ready SGM derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new SGM is ready to rock, at a truly breathtaking price.

Body and neck The SGM is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck with a ‘50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a black GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.

Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.

Hardware The SGM’s heart is its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs provide optimum on-the-fly control. Following the LPM’s stripped-down ethos, the guitar carries no pickguard.

Case and coverage The SGM comes protected in a Gibson gig bag, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.