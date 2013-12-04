Gibson reveals 2014 guitar line-up
Gibson has revealed its full guitar line-up for 2014, and it's made big changes across the board.
In celebration of its 120th anniversary, Gibson has rolled out a whopping 28 models, many of them with distinctive new pickups, features and finishes.
Among the new features are a 120th Anniversary logo at the 12th fret position on many models, the widespread implementation of the Min-ETune automatic tuning unit, PLEK fingerboard set ups and four new pickup types, alongside undercut frets (meaning many models with lack the 'nibs' of binding that have traditionally covered fret edges on Gibson fretboards).
Other new additions include redesigned strap buttons, cryogenically treated fret wire, Max Grip speed knobs and the widespread deployment of GraphTech nuts.
There's plenty here to get stuck into, so read on for the complete rundown including full specs for each new model and much more besides...
Gibson Les Paul Signature
Key features include:
- Figured AA maple top with three-ply black.white/black binding
- Two 57 classic open-coil pickups with push/pull coil split
- 15db boost accessed by mini toggle switch
- Min-ETune system
Orville Gibson invented the archtop guitar in 1894. Gibson unveiled the world’s most desirable solidbody electric guitar in 1952. Now 120 years after it all started, Gibson USA brings you a cutting-edge evolution of the Les Paul in a guitar that perfectly blends legendary tone, classic elegance, and 21st century innovation, all at truly astounding price.
The Les Paul Signature 2014 captures all the essential elements that made the vintage “Burst” the icon that it is, while stirring in next-generation upgrades and a host of new features released to coincide with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary celebrations. Time-tested Les Paul tonewoods with a figured AA maple top and elegant three-ply W/B/W binding kick it all off. Hot-modded electronics take it from there and launch it right into the stratosphere. Two 57 Classic open-coil pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor yield an astounding array of tones. Top it off with the Min-ETune™ automated tuning system, and the Les Paul Signature is the perfect reinvention of the world’s most prized electric guitar.
The 120th Anniversary features package includes new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life Cleartone™ coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It all looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Honey Burst, Wine Red, or Caribbean Blue; all but Ebony with a AA figured maple top, and a commemorative Les Paul signature pickguard.
Body and neck The Les Paul Classic 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It is made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved AA figured maple top (other than guitars finished in Ebony) trimmed in deluxe three-ply W/B/W binding. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with a comfortably rounded ’50s profile. The white bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary ’57 Classic humbuckers, made in the tradition of the hallowed PAF, but updated for the demands of today’s music. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware The inclusion of Min-ETune™ automated tuners makes the Les Paul Signature an unparalleled performance tool. Simply activate the system and strum to retune your guitar within seconds, or to change to any one of 12 factory presets or 6 user presets. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs keep you sure-fingered on the controls, and the pickguard is silk screened with Les Paul’s signature.
Key features include:
- Figured AA maple top with three-ply black.white/black binding
- Two 57 classic open-coil pickups with push/pull coil split
- 15db boost accessed by mini toggle switch
- Min-ETune system
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Honey Burst, Wine Red or Caribbean Blue
Orville Gibson invented the archtop guitar in 1894. Gibson unveiled the world’s most desirable solidbody electric guitar in 1952. Now 120 years after it all started, Gibson USA brings you a cutting-edge evolution of the Les Paul in a guitar that perfectly blends legendary tone, classic elegance, and 21st century innovation, all at truly astounding price.
The Les Paul Signature 2014 captures all the essential elements that made the vintage “Burst” the icon that it is, while stirring in next-generation upgrades and a host of new features released to coincide with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary celebrations. Time-tested Les Paul tonewoods with a figured AA maple top and elegant three-ply W/B/W binding kick it all off. Hot-modded electronics take it from there and launch it right into the stratosphere. Two 57 Classic open-coil pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor yield an astounding array of tones. Top it off with the Min-ETune™ automated tuning system, and the Les Paul Signature is the perfect reinvention of the world’s most prized electric guitar.
The 120th Anniversary features package includes new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life Cleartone™ coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It all looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Honey Burst, Wine Red, or Caribbean Blue; all but Ebony with a AA figured maple top, and a commemorative Les Paul signature pickguard.
Body and neck The Les Paul Classic 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It is made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved AA figured maple top (other than guitars finished in Ebony) trimmed in deluxe three-ply W/B/W binding. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with a comfortably rounded ’50s profile. The white bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary ’57 Classic humbuckers, made in the tradition of the hallowed PAF, but updated for the demands of today’s music. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware The inclusion of Min-ETune™ automated tuners makes the Les Paul Signature an unparalleled performance tool. Simply activate the system and strum to retune your guitar within seconds, or to change to any one of 12 factory presets or 6 user presets. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs keep you sure-fingered on the controls, and the pickguard is silk screened with Les Paul’s signature.
Gibson Les Paul Classic
Key features include:
- '60s profile mahogany neck
- Mahogany back, carved maple top
- '57 Classic at the neck, Super 57 at the bridge
- Push/pull coil tapping
- 15db boost on mini-toggle switch
The Les Paul Classic 2014 captures all the essential elements that made the vintage “Burst” the icon that it is, while adding a host of new features released to coincide with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary celebration, making it a superbly versatile guitar for today’s player. The package includes new larger no-slip strap buttons, gold Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Lemon Burst, Wine Red, or Seafoam Green; all but the Ebony finished version feature a figured maple top.
The Les Paul Classic’s hot-modded electronics take it from this impressive foundation to a whole other level. Two upgraded zebra-coil pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor yield an astounding array of tones. The legendary pairing of Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, with vintage Tone Pro Keys, anchor it all down for optimum resonance and sustain. Add it up, and the Les Paul Classic 2014 offers unbeatable value in a cutting-edge update of the iconic Les Paul Standard.
Body and neck The Les Paul Classic 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved figured maple top (other than guitars finished in Ebony). It has a glued-in mahogany neck with a 60’s profile. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a ‘57 Classic in the neck position and a hotter Super 57 in the bridge. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while vintage Tone Pro keys provide outstanding tuning stability. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding, pickguard, and pickup rings provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s, while new Max Grip gold speed knobs keep you sure-fingered on the controls.
Key features include:
- '60s profile mahogany neck
- Mahogany back, carved maple top
- '57 Classic at the neck, Super 57 at the bridge
- Push/pull coil tapping
- 15db boost on mini-toggle switch
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Lemon Burst, Wine Red and Seafoam Green
The Les Paul Classic 2014 captures all the essential elements that made the vintage “Burst” the icon that it is, while adding a host of new features released to coincide with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary celebration, making it a superbly versatile guitar for today’s player. The package includes new larger no-slip strap buttons, gold Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Ebony, Vintage Sunburst, Lemon Burst, Wine Red, or Seafoam Green; all but the Ebony finished version feature a figured maple top.
The Les Paul Classic’s hot-modded electronics take it from this impressive foundation to a whole other level. Two upgraded zebra-coil pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, and a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor yield an astounding array of tones. The legendary pairing of Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, with vintage Tone Pro Keys, anchor it all down for optimum resonance and sustain. Add it up, and the Les Paul Classic 2014 offers unbeatable value in a cutting-edge update of the iconic Les Paul Standard.
Body and neck The Les Paul Classic 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved figured maple top (other than guitars finished in Ebony). It has a glued-in mahogany neck with a 60’s profile. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a ‘57 Classic in the neck position and a hotter Super 57 in the bridge. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, a built-in 15 dB boost on a mini-toggle switch, a master tone pot with Orange Drop capacitor, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while vintage Tone Pro keys provide outstanding tuning stability. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding, pickguard, and pickup rings provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s, while new Max Grip gold speed knobs keep you sure-fingered on the controls.
Gibson Les Paul Futura Min-E-Tune
Key features include:
- '60s Slim Taper neck
- Mahogany back with maple top
- BurstBucker 3 humbucker at bridge, new p-90H Sidewinder at neck
- Min-ETune system
- Push/pull coil split switching
- Onboard 15db boost
- Available in Bullion Gold Fade, Champagne Fade, Inverness Green Fade, Brilliant Red Fade, Plum Insane Fade, Pacific Blue Fade
The Les Paul Futura 2014 begins with a foundation of traditional tonewoods, then kicks it up a notch with the pairing of an overwound-PAF-style BurstBucker 3 humbucker in the bridge position and Gibson's new P-90H Sidewinder humbucker in the neck, with both enhanced by push/pull coil-split switching and an onboard 15 dB boost. Add the astounding Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a whole raft of new 120th Anniversary features, and the result is a stunning performance package.
Innovative 120th Anniversary additions for Gibson’s 2014 Model Year include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with your choice of finish—Bullion Gold Fade, Champagne Fade, Inverness Green Fade, Brilliant Red Fade, Plum Insane Fade, or Pacific Blue Fade—and the Les Paul Futura 2014 is truly an unbeatable value.
Body and neck Crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard, the Les Paul Futura 2014 is made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved plain maple top (figured AA maple on the Brilliant Red and Pacific Blue models). Its glued-in maple neck sports a ’60s Slim Taper™ profile, and a rosewood fingerboard incorporates 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life, plus traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a unique pairing of a "hot-vintage" style BurstBucker 3 in the bridge position and a new P-90H Sidewinder humbucker in the neck position. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch, but updated with coil-split switching and launched into the stratosphere with Gibson's new onboard 15 dB boost.
Hardware The Les Paul Futura 2014 is an unprecedented live performance machine thanks to its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece lock the strings down for optimum sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Black Max Grip speed knobs provide optimum on-the-fly control manipulation.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Futura 2014 comes protected in a black hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Melody Maker
Key features include:
- New P90S pickups
- Slimmed down mahogany body with carved maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- Available in Satin Yellow, Charcoal Gray Satin and Wine Red Satin
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The Les Paul Melody Maker is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn that represents exceptional value. Following the popular Les Paul Custom Lite of 2013, this guitar captures classic LP styling in a slimmed-down body that’s superbly comfortable to play, and it looks superb too in your choice of Satin Yellow, Charcoal Gray Satin, Wine Red Satin, or Manhattan Midnight Satin finish.
Stripped-down and rockin’ to the core, the Les Paul Melody Maker derives its firepower from Gibson’s new P-90S pickups, which build on the legendary P-90 tone with improved clarity and dynamics. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Throw in a sublimely comfortable rounded ’50s neck profile and legendary Gibson construction and playability, and the 2014 Les Paul Melody Maker is simply a stunning value.
Body and neck The Les Paul Melody Maker is crafted from a solid mahogany back with a carved maple top. While its lines mirror the shape of the hallowed Les Paul Standard, its shallower depth makes it superbly light and comfortable to play. It has a glued-in maple neck with a rounded ’50s profile, rosewood fingerboard topped with a GraphTech™ nut, 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, dot inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new P-90S pickups in the neck and bridge position. Made with genuine Alnico pole pieces, these pickups reflect the beloved P-90 single-coil tone, with improved depth and clarity. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the Melody Maker line, the guitar carries no pickguard and minimal ready-to-rock hardware. A satin chrome “lightning bar” wraparound tailpiece anchors it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while retro white-button tuners retain a vintage look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Melody Maker comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- New P90S pickups
- Slimmed down mahogany body with carved maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- Available in Satin Yellow, Charcoal Gray Satin and Wine Red Satin
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The Les Paul Melody Maker is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn that represents exceptional value. Following the popular Les Paul Custom Lite of 2013, this guitar captures classic LP styling in a slimmed-down body that’s superbly comfortable to play, and it looks superb too in your choice of Satin Yellow, Charcoal Gray Satin, Wine Red Satin, or Manhattan Midnight Satin finish.
Stripped-down and rockin’ to the core, the Les Paul Melody Maker derives its firepower from Gibson’s new P-90S pickups, which build on the legendary P-90 tone with improved clarity and dynamics. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Throw in a sublimely comfortable rounded ’50s neck profile and legendary Gibson construction and playability, and the 2014 Les Paul Melody Maker is simply a stunning value.
Body and neck The Les Paul Melody Maker is crafted from a solid mahogany back with a carved maple top. While its lines mirror the shape of the hallowed Les Paul Standard, its shallower depth makes it superbly light and comfortable to play. It has a glued-in maple neck with a rounded ’50s profile, rosewood fingerboard topped with a GraphTech™ nut, 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, dot inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new P-90S pickups in the neck and bridge position. Made with genuine Alnico pole pieces, these pickups reflect the beloved P-90 single-coil tone, with improved depth and clarity. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the Melody Maker line, the guitar carries no pickguard and minimal ready-to-rock hardware. A satin chrome “lightning bar” wraparound tailpiece anchors it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while retro white-button tuners retain a vintage look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Melody Maker comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Standard
Key features include:
- Asymmetrical '60s Slim Taper mahogany neck
- Mahogany back with carved AAA maple top
- Min-ETune system
- BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing and pure bypass
- Reverse polarity bridge pickup
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst and Tobacco Sunburst
As the cornerstone of its 120th Anniversary celebrations, Gibson USA brings you a new Les Paul Standard that retains its ties in tone and feel to the classic Standards that started it all in the ’50s, while taking the art form forward to bring you a more versatile guitar than you ever thought a Les Paul could be, at a truly breathtaking price.
First off, let’s make it clear that the Les Paul Standard 2014 delivers all the unparalleled tone and impeccable playing feel of its ancestors—but it also brings you much more. An asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard make this Standard’s neck the most sublimely comfortable you’ve ever felt, while the Min-ETune™ automated tuning system makes tuneups and alternate tunings a breeze. Fire it up with BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing, and pure bypass, then add a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations, and there’s no limit to the sonic splendors on tap here.
On top of all that, the Les Paul Standard 2014 is loaded with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary features, including new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst, or Tobacco Sunburst, all with a AAA figured maple top.
Body and neck The Les Paul Standard 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel and enhanced resonance, with a carved AAA figured maple top. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with an asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard that feels exceptionally ergonomic. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with undercut frets over binding for extra playing surface. It’s decorated with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a BurstBucker Pro 1 in the neck position and a hotter BurstBucker Pro 2 in the bridge, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, augmented by push-pull phase reverse and pure-bypass switching.
Hardware A chrome TonePros™ locking Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while the Min-ETune™ system with black GraphTech™ nut gives you 12 factory presets and 6 user presets for instant retuning on stage or in the studio. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding and pickup rings, with gold speed knobs, provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Standard 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining and shroud, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Standard Plus
Key features include:
- Carved AAAA figured maple top
- Asymmetrical '60s Slim Taper mahogany neck
- Burstbucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups, push/pull coil splitting, phase changing and pure bypass, reverse-polarity bridge pickup
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst, Tobacco Sunburst
As we approach 120 years since Orville Gibson invented the archtop guitar and over six decades since Gibson unveiled the world’s most prized solidbody electric, it makes total sense that the Les Paul Standard 2014 should be the most comprehensively featured version yet produced. Add the stunning AAAA figured maple top to create the Les Paul Standard Plus, and you not only have one of the most versatile instruments Gibson has ever produced, but one of the most beautiful, too—and all at a price that makes this guitar an incredible value.
More than just an exquisitely luscious showpiece, the Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 delivers all the unparalleled tone and impeccable playing feel of its ancestors—but also brings you much more. An asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard make this Standard’s neck the most sublimely comfortable you’ve ever felt. Fire it up with BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing, and pure bypass, augmented by a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations, and there’s no limit to the sonic splendors on tap here.
On top of all that, the Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 is loaded with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary features, including new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst, or Tobacco Sunburst, all with a stunningly figure Grade-AAAA maple top.
Body and neck The Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It is made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel and enhanced resonance, with a carved AAAA figured maple top. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with an asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard that feels extremely ergonomic. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with undercut frets over binding for extra playing surface. It’s decorated with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a BurstBucker Pro 1 in the neck position and a hotter BurstBucker Pro 2 in the bridge, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, along with push-pull phase reverse and pure-bypass switching.
Hardware A chrome TonePros™ locking Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, with high-quality Grover™ locking tuners. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding and pickup rings, with gold speed knobs, provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Carved AAAA figured maple top
- Asymmetrical '60s Slim Taper mahogany neck
- Burstbucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups, push/pull coil splitting, phase changing and pure bypass, reverse-polarity bridge pickup
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst, Tobacco Sunburst
As we approach 120 years since Orville Gibson invented the archtop guitar and over six decades since Gibson unveiled the world’s most prized solidbody electric, it makes total sense that the Les Paul Standard 2014 should be the most comprehensively featured version yet produced. Add the stunning AAAA figured maple top to create the Les Paul Standard Plus, and you not only have one of the most versatile instruments Gibson has ever produced, but one of the most beautiful, too—and all at a price that makes this guitar an incredible value.
More than just an exquisitely luscious showpiece, the Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 delivers all the unparalleled tone and impeccable playing feel of its ancestors—but also brings you much more. An asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard make this Standard’s neck the most sublimely comfortable you’ve ever felt. Fire it up with BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing, and pure bypass, augmented by a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations, and there’s no limit to the sonic splendors on tap here.
On top of all that, the Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 is loaded with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary features, including new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Brilliant Red, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, Rootbeer Burst, or Tobacco Sunburst, all with a stunningly figure Grade-AAAA maple top.
Body and neck The Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It is made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel and enhanced resonance, with a carved AAAA figured maple top. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with an asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard that feels extremely ergonomic. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with undercut frets over binding for extra playing surface. It’s decorated with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a BurstBucker Pro 1 in the neck position and a hotter BurstBucker Pro 2 in the bridge, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, along with push-pull phase reverse and pure-bypass switching.
Hardware A chrome TonePros™ locking Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, with high-quality Grover™ locking tuners. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding and pickup rings, with gold speed knobs, provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Standard Plus 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Premium Quilt
Key features include:
- Bookmatched carved AAA quilted maple top with solid mahogany back
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst and Rootbeer
- BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push-pull coill splitting, phase changing, pure bypass and reverse-polarity bridge pickup
Throughout Gibson’s 120 years of building the world’s finest guitars, and more than six decades of the Les Paul in particular, only a relatively few guitars have captured the rare beauty of a prized quilted maple top. Now Gibson USA makes this stunning look readily available to players and collectors alike in the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014. With all the innovations of the 2014 Standard and a select figured AAA quilted maple top, it’s both one of the most beautiful and most versatile guitars available today.
More than just a luscious showpiece (although it certainly is that too!) the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 delivers all the unparalleled tone and impeccable playing feel of its ancestors—but it also brings you so much more. An asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard make this Standard’s neck the most sublimely comfortable you’ve ever felt. Fire it up with BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing, and pure bypass, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations, and there’s no limit to the sonic splendors on tap here.
On top of all that, the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 is loaded with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary features, including new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also has a back plate that’s signed by the employee who bookmatched the top, and it all looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, or Rootbeer, all with a stunningly figure Grade-AAA quilted maple top.
Body and neck The Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel and enhanced resonance, with a carved AAA quilted maple top. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with an asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard that feels extremely ergonomic. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with undercut frets over binding for extra playing surface. It’s decorated with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a BurstBucker Pro 1 in the neck position and a hotter BurstBucker Pro 2 in the bridge, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, augmented by push-pull phase reverse and pure-bypass switching.
Hardware A chrome TonePros™ locking Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, with high-quality Grover™ locking tuners. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding and pickup rings with gold speed knobs provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Bookmatched carved AAA quilted maple top with solid mahogany back
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst and Rootbeer
- BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push-pull coill splitting, phase changing, pure bypass and reverse-polarity bridge pickup
Throughout Gibson’s 120 years of building the world’s finest guitars, and more than six decades of the Les Paul in particular, only a relatively few guitars have captured the rare beauty of a prized quilted maple top. Now Gibson USA makes this stunning look readily available to players and collectors alike in the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014. With all the innovations of the 2014 Standard and a select figured AAA quilted maple top, it’s both one of the most beautiful and most versatile guitars available today.
More than just a luscious showpiece (although it certainly is that too!) the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 delivers all the unparalleled tone and impeccable playing feel of its ancestors—but it also brings you so much more. An asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard make this Standard’s neck the most sublimely comfortable you’ve ever felt. Fire it up with BurstBucker Pro 1 and 2 pickups with push/pull coil splitting, phase changing, and pure bypass, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations, and there’s no limit to the sonic splendors on tap here.
On top of all that, the Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 is loaded with Gibson USA’s 120th Anniversary features, including new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over neck binding, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining. It also has a back plate that’s signed by the employee who bookmatched the top, and it all looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Honeyburst, Ocean Water Burst, or Rootbeer, all with a stunningly figure Grade-AAA quilted maple top.
Body and neck The Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel and enhanced resonance, with a carved AAA quilted maple top. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with an asymmetrical ’60s SlimTaper™ profile and compound-radius rosewood fretboard that feels extremely ergonomic. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with undercut frets over binding for extra playing surface. It’s decorated with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of legendary Gibson humbuckers, a BurstBucker Pro 1 in the neck position and a hotter BurstBucker Pro 2 in the bridge, with a reverse-polarity bridge pickup for authentic single-coil combinations. They have independent volume controls with push-pull coil splitting, augmented by push-pull phase reverse and pure-bypass switching.
Hardware A chrome TonePros™ locking Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, with high-quality Grover™ locking tuners. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding and pickup rings with gold speed knobs provide a visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Standard Premium Quilt 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Studio
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved Grade-A figured maple top
- 490R at neck, 490T at bridge with coil tap and Orange Drop tone caps
- Available in Ebony, Wine Red, Manhattan Midnight, Desert Burst, Honeyburst and Brilliant Red Burst
The Les Paul Studio has been a huge favorite of hard-working guitarists ever since its introduction in 1983. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA unveils a stunning new take on this "Paul for the people": while retaining the Studio line's status as an unbeatable value in a hand-made American electric guitar, the Les Paul Studio 2014 adds innovative and upgraded new features to make this the most impressive version yet at this price.
Two of Gibson's most popular humbucking pickups from the Modern Classics range, a 490R at the neck and 490T at the bridge, link the Studio 2014 with legendary Les Paul tone, while coil taps and Orange Drop tone caps expand the guitar's versatility exponentially. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret.
Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and your choice of vintage gloss finish in Ebony, Wine Red, Manhattan Midnight, Desert Burst, Honeyburst, or Brilliant Red Burst, and the new Les Paul Studio 2014 is a stunning evolution of a series already known for its incredible value for money.
Body and neck The Les Paul Studio 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved Grade-A figured maple top. Its glued-in maple neck features a slim ’60s profile, a rosewood fingerboard with 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life, traditional trapezoid inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s popular 490R and 490T humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge positions. These pickups are crafted in the image of the original PAFs with genuine Alnico magnets, but updated for the requirements of contemporary music. They are wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch, but updated with coil-split switching and Orange Drop tone capacitors.
Hardware Vintage-style tuners join a chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New dark-cream pickguard and pickup rings are contrasted by black Max Grip speed knobs for optimum on-the-fly control manipulation.
Case and coverage The LPM comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved Grade-A figured maple top
- 490R at neck, 490T at bridge with coil tap and Orange Drop tone caps
- Available in Ebony, Wine Red, Manhattan Midnight, Desert Burst, Honeyburst and Brilliant Red Burst
The Les Paul Studio has been a huge favorite of hard-working guitarists ever since its introduction in 1983. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA unveils a stunning new take on this "Paul for the people": while retaining the Studio line's status as an unbeatable value in a hand-made American electric guitar, the Les Paul Studio 2014 adds innovative and upgraded new features to make this the most impressive version yet at this price.
Two of Gibson's most popular humbucking pickups from the Modern Classics range, a 490R at the neck and 490T at the bridge, link the Studio 2014 with legendary Les Paul tone, while coil taps and Orange Drop tone caps expand the guitar's versatility exponentially. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret.
Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and your choice of vintage gloss finish in Ebony, Wine Red, Manhattan Midnight, Desert Burst, Honeyburst, or Brilliant Red Burst, and the new Les Paul Studio 2014 is a stunning evolution of a series already known for its incredible value for money.
Body and neck The Les Paul Studio 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved Grade-A figured maple top. Its glued-in maple neck features a slim ’60s profile, a rosewood fingerboard with 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life, traditional trapezoid inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s popular 490R and 490T humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge positions. These pickups are crafted in the image of the original PAFs with genuine Alnico magnets, but updated for the requirements of contemporary music. They are wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch, but updated with coil-split switching and Orange Drop tone capacitors.
Hardware Vintage-style tuners join a chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New dark-cream pickguard and pickup rings are contrasted by black Max Grip speed knobs for optimum on-the-fly control manipulation.
Case and coverage The LPM comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Studio Pro
Key features include:
- Mahogany back and Grade AA figured maple top
- '57 Classic and BurstBucker Pro pickups
- Push-pull coil splitting and Orange Drop tone caps
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst Candy, Black Cherry Pearl, Graphite Pearl, Fireburst Cangy, Tobacco Burst Candy and Teal Blue Candy
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA is unveiling a whole new lineup of Les Pauls that offer unbeatable value in hand-made American electric guitars. The Studio line has been a major favorite with hard-working players since its introduction in 1983; now for 2014 Gibson brings you the new Les Paul Studio Pro, a marriage of traditional tone and modern versatility, and one of the best deals in a pro-grade electric guitar that the world has ever seen.
Made with select traditional tonewoods and two of Gibson's best PAF-style humbucking pickups—a 57 Classic and a BurstBucker Pro—the Les Paul Studio 2014 effortlessly nails that legendary Les Paul tone, while push-pull coil splitting and Orange Drop tone caps make it supremely versatile, too. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret.
Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and your choice of high gloss lacquer finish in Heritage Cherry Sunburst Candy, Black Cherry Pearl, Graphite Pearl, Fireburst Candy, Tobacco Burst Candy, or Teal Blue Candy, and the new Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 is a stunning guitar, and truly incredible value for money.
Body and neck The Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved Grade-AA figured maple top. Its glued-in mahogany neck features a ’60s Slim Taper™ profile, a rosewood fingerboard with 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life and resistance to corrosion, traditional trapezoid inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s legendary 57 Classic and BurstBucker Pro humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge positions respectively. These pickups are crafted in the image of the original PAFs with genuine Alnico magnets, but updated for the requirements of contemporary music. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch, but updated with coil-split switching and Orange Drop tone capacitors.
Hardware Upgraded Grover™ kidney-button tuners join a chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. A black pickguard and pickup rings join black Max Grip speed knobs, which provide optimum, no-slip control.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Mahogany back and Grade AA figured maple top
- '57 Classic and BurstBucker Pro pickups
- Push-pull coil splitting and Orange Drop tone caps
- Available in Heritage Cherry Sunburst Candy, Black Cherry Pearl, Graphite Pearl, Fireburst Cangy, Tobacco Burst Candy and Teal Blue Candy
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA is unveiling a whole new lineup of Les Pauls that offer unbeatable value in hand-made American electric guitars. The Studio line has been a major favorite with hard-working players since its introduction in 1983; now for 2014 Gibson brings you the new Les Paul Studio Pro, a marriage of traditional tone and modern versatility, and one of the best deals in a pro-grade electric guitar that the world has ever seen.
Made with select traditional tonewoods and two of Gibson's best PAF-style humbucking pickups—a 57 Classic and a BurstBucker Pro—the Les Paul Studio 2014 effortlessly nails that legendary Les Paul tone, while push-pull coil splitting and Orange Drop tone caps make it supremely versatile, too. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret.
Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and your choice of high gloss lacquer finish in Heritage Cherry Sunburst Candy, Black Cherry Pearl, Graphite Pearl, Fireburst Candy, Tobacco Burst Candy, or Teal Blue Candy, and the new Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 is a stunning guitar, and truly incredible value for money.
Body and neck The Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with modern weight relief for enhanced resonance and a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved Grade-AA figured maple top. Its glued-in mahogany neck features a ’60s Slim Taper™ profile, a rosewood fingerboard with 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life and resistance to corrosion, traditional trapezoid inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s legendary 57 Classic and BurstBucker Pro humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge positions respectively. These pickups are crafted in the image of the original PAFs with genuine Alnico magnets, but updated for the requirements of contemporary music. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch, but updated with coil-split switching and Orange Drop tone capacitors.
Hardware Upgraded Grover™ kidney-button tuners join a chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. A black pickguard and pickup rings join black Max Grip speed knobs, which provide optimum, no-slip control.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Studio Pro 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved AA figured maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- Pair of '59 Tribute humbuckers
- Available in Honey Burst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst, Manhattan Midnight, Wine Red and Ocean Blue
The new Les Paul Traditional 2014 brings you all the legendary ingredients of the finest Les Paul Standards, along with a host of new 120th Anniversary features that help to make this the best value yet in a genuine Gibson Les Paul.
From its solid (non-weight-relieved) mahogany body and carved AA figured maple top, to its rounded late-’50s neck profile, to its two ’59 Tribute humbucking pickups (new for 2014), to its cream binding and gold Speed Knobs, the Les Paul Traditional totally nails the tone and feel of the legendary Les Pauls of the late ’50s.
Then add in new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining to take your Les Paul into the present. It also looks superb in your choice of Honey Burst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst, Manhattan Midnight, Wine Red, or Ocean Blue, with an AA figured maple top. Add it up, and the Les Paul Traditional 2014 offers amazing value in a classically-appointed Les Paul.
Body and neck The Les Paul Traditional 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with no weight relief for a solid and sustaining tone, with a carved AA figured maple top; the glued-in mahogany neck features a comfortably rounded late-’50s profile. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, and incorporates traditional trapezoid inlays with a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’59 Tribute humbucking pickups, designed and constructed in the image of the legendary PAF humbuckers of the late ’50s. They’re wired through the traditional four-knob control section and three-way selector switch, with Orange Drop capacitors on the tone pots.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while TonePros™ vintage tuners maintain a traditional look up top. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding, pickguard, and pickup rings, with gold Speed Knobs, provide a further visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Traditional 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved AA figured maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- Pair of '59 Tribute humbuckers
- Available in Honey Burst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst, Manhattan Midnight, Wine Red and Ocean Blue
The new Les Paul Traditional 2014 brings you all the legendary ingredients of the finest Les Paul Standards, along with a host of new 120th Anniversary features that help to make this the best value yet in a genuine Gibson Les Paul.
From its solid (non-weight-relieved) mahogany body and carved AA figured maple top, to its rounded late-’50s neck profile, to its two ’59 Tribute humbucking pickups (new for 2014), to its cream binding and gold Speed Knobs, the Les Paul Traditional totally nails the tone and feel of the legendary Les Pauls of the late ’50s.
Then add in new larger no-slip strap buttons, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage-brown hardshell case with pink lining to take your Les Paul into the present. It also looks superb in your choice of Honey Burst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst, Manhattan Midnight, Wine Red, or Ocean Blue, with an AA figured maple top. Add it up, and the Les Paul Traditional 2014 offers amazing value in a classically-appointed Les Paul.
Body and neck The Les Paul Traditional 2014 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with no weight relief for a solid and sustaining tone, with a carved AA figured maple top; the glued-in mahogany neck features a comfortably rounded late-’50s profile. The bound rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, and incorporates traditional trapezoid inlays with a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’59 Tribute humbucking pickups, designed and constructed in the image of the legendary PAF humbuckers of the late ’50s. They’re wired through the traditional four-knob control section and three-way selector switch, with Orange Drop capacitors on the tone pots.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while TonePros™ vintage tuners maintain a traditional look up top. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding, pickguard, and pickup rings, with gold Speed Knobs, provide a further visual link to the Les Pauls of the ’50s.
Case and coverage The Les Paul Traditional 2014 comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson LPJ
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- New '61 Zebra humbucker pickups
- No pickguard, tulip button tuner
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Shade Satin, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, Fireburst Satin
The LPJ14 delivers Les Paul Standard-style tone and playability at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The LPJ14 is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
The jump up to genuine Gibson humbucking pickups makes the LPJ14 an unbeatable entry to a world of ’Burst-style tones—backed by classic tonewoods, a sublimely comfortable ’50s neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality. Add in a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Shade Satin, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new LPJ14 looks as great as it feels and sounds. (For a nominal upcharge, the LPJ14 is available as the LPM, equipped with Gibson’s Min-ETune™ automated tuning system.)
The raw and ready LPJ14 derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new LPJ14 is ready to rock—and rock hard.
Body and neck The LPJ14 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved maple top and glued-in maple neck with a rounded ’50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the LPJ14, the guitar carries no pickguard and the minimum of ready-to-rock hardware. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while retro tulip-button tuners retain a vintage look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The LPJ14 comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Mahogany back with carved maple top
- '50s profile mahogany neck
- New '61 Zebra humbucker pickups
- No pickguard, tulip button tuner
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Shade Satin, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, Fireburst Satin
The LPJ14 delivers Les Paul Standard-style tone and playability at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world's most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The LPJ14 is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it's a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.

The jump up to genuine Gibson humbucking pickups makes the LPJ14 an unbeatable entry to a world of 'Burst-style tones—backed by classic tonewoods, a sublim
The jump up to genuine Gibson humbucking pickups makes the LPJ14 an unbeatable entry to a world of ’Burst-style tones—backed by classic tonewoods, a sublimely comfortable ’50s neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality. Add in a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Shade Satin, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new LPJ14 looks as great as it feels and sounds. (For a nominal upcharge, the LPJ14 is available as the LPM, equipped with Gibson’s Min-ETune™ automated tuning system.)
The raw and ready LPJ14 derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new LPJ14 is ready to rock—and rock hard.
Body and neck The LPJ14 is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It’s made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved maple top and glued-in maple neck with a rounded ’50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the LPJ14, the guitar carries no pickguard and the minimum of ready-to-rock hardware. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while retro tulip-button tuners retain a vintage look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The LPJ14 comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson LPM
Key features include:
- '50s neck profile
- Min-ETune system
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Satin Shade, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, Fireburst Satin
The LPM delivers Les Paul Standard-style tone and cutting-edge features at an unprecedented price—and more. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA brings you an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The LPM is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s both a genuine Gibson at every turn and a look toward the future of the guitar, all at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
The jump up to genuine Gibson humbucking pickups makes the LPM an unbeatable entry to a world of ’Burst-style tones—backed by classic tonewoods, a sublimely comfortable ’50s neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality. Add Gibson's Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Shade Satin, Vintage Sunburst Perimeter Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new LPM looks as great as it feels and sounds.
The raw and ready LPM derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new LPM is ready to rock now and into the future, at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The LPM is crafted in the image of the original Les Paul Standard. It is made from a solid mahogany back with traditional weight relief for a lighter strapped-on feel, with a carved maple top. It has a glued-in maple neck with a rounded ’50s profile, and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 cryogenic treated frets for long life, plus traditional trapezoid inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge positions. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet the clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They are wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware The heart of the LPM is its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip speed knobs provide optimum on-the-fly control. Following the stripped-down ethos of the LPM, the guitar carries no pickguard.
Case and coverage The LPM comes protected in a Gibson gig bag, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SG Futura Min-E-Tune
Key features includes:
- Solid mahogany body with slim '60s profile maple neck and rosewood fingerboard
- BurstBucker 3 humbucker at bridge, new P-90H Sidewinder at neck
- Push-pull coil split switching and onboard 15db boost
- Min-ETune system
- Available in Bullion Gold, Champagne, Inverness Green, Brilliant Red, Plum Insane and Pacific Blue
As one of several all-new models for Gibson's 120th Anniversary celebrations, the SG Futura 2014 combines an unprecedented set of features with truly incredible value. Backed by legendary tone and launched into the 21st century by some of Gibson's most stunning innovations yet, this is a guitar primed to rock your world—and do it in style.
The SG Futura 2014 begins with a foundation of traditional tonewoods, kicks it up a notch with the pairing of an overwound-PAF-style BurstBucker 3 humbucker in the bridge position and Gibson's new P-90H Sidewinder humbucker in the neck, then takes it all to the next level with push/pull coil-split switching and an onboard 15 dB boost. Add the astounding Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a whole raft of new 120th Anniversary features, and this is a stunning performance package at any price.
Innovative 120th Anniversary additions for 2014 include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with your choice of six new vintage-gloss Fade finishes—Bullion Gold, Champagne, Inverness Green, Brilliant Red, Plum Insane, or Pacific Blue—and the SG Futura 2014 is truly an unbeatable value in a great hand-made-in-America electric guitar.
Body and neck The SG Futura is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck sporting a slim ’60s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a black GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a versatile pair of pickups, including a BurstBucker 3 in the bridge position and a P-90H Sidewinder Humbucker in the bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls with a three-way selector switch, then add push/pull coil-split switching and an onboard 15 dB boost with mini-toggle switching.
Hardware The SG Futura is stage-ready for the 21st century thanks to its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs are joined by a black pickguard and black truss-rod cover.
Case and coverage The SG Futura comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manua, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features includes:
- Solid mahogany body with slim '60s profile maple neck and rosewood fingerboard
- BurstBucker 3 humbucker at bridge, new P-90H Sidewinder at neck
- Push-pull coil split switching and onboard 15db boost
- Min-ETune system
- Available in Bullion Gold, Champagne, Inverness Green, Brilliant Red, Plum Insane and Pacific Blue
As one of several all-new models for Gibson's 120th Anniversary celebrations, the SG Futura 2014 combines an unprecedented set of features with truly incredible value. Backed by legendary tone and launched into the 21st century by some of Gibson's most stunning innovations yet, this is a guitar primed to rock your world—and do it in style.
The SG Futura 2014 begins with a foundation of traditional tonewoods, kicks it up a notch with the pairing of an overwound-PAF-style BurstBucker 3 humbucker in the bridge position and Gibson's new P-90H Sidewinder humbucker in the neck, then takes it all to the next level with push/pull coil-split switching and an onboard 15 dB boost. Add the astounding Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a whole raft of new 120th Anniversary features, and this is a stunning performance package at any price.
Innovative 120th Anniversary additions for 2014 include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with your choice of six new vintage-gloss Fade finishes—Bullion Gold, Champagne, Inverness Green, Brilliant Red, Plum Insane, or Pacific Blue—and the SG Futura 2014 is truly an unbeatable value in a great hand-made-in-America electric guitar.
Body and neck The SG Futura is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck sporting a slim ’60s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a black GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a versatile pair of pickups, including a BurstBucker 3 in the bridge position and a P-90H Sidewinder Humbucker in the bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls with a three-way selector switch, then add push/pull coil-split switching and an onboard 15 dB boost with mini-toggle switching.
Hardware The SG Futura is stage-ready for the 21st century thanks to its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs are joined by a black pickguard and black truss-rod cover.
Case and coverage The SG Futura comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manua, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SG Special
Key features include:
- Solid mahogany body with slim '60s profile maple neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- Modern Classic 490R at neck, 490T at bridge
- Available in Butterscotch Vintage Gloss, Heritage Cherry Vintage Gloss, Desert Burst Vintage Gloss, Ebony Vintage Gloss, Fireburst Vintage Gloss, Walnut Vintage Gloss
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SG Special is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
The SG Special delivers big time on SG Standard-style tone and playability at an amazing price, through its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable slim neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality. Add in a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Butterscotch Vintage Gloss, Heritage Cherry Vintage Gloss, Desert Burst Vintage Gloss, Ebony Vintage Gloss, Fireburst Vintage Gloss, or Walnut Vintage Gloss, and the new SG Special looks as great as it feels and sounds.
Two of Gibson's most popular humbucking pickups from the Modern Classics range, a 490R at the neck and 490T at the bridge—both with chrome covers—link the 2014 SG Special to legendary SG tone. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Add dark cream pickup mounting rings and switch ring, and custom features like the “2014 Model” stamp on the back of the headstock and a truss-rod cover engraved with “Special,” and the new SG Special is a great way to help us celebrate 120 years—at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The SG Special is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany and features a glued-in maple neck with a slim ’60s profile, rosewood fingerboard topped with a GraphTech™ nut, carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, dot inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s popular Modern Classics humbucking pickups, a 490R in the neck position and a 490T in the bridge, for everything from rich, warm, bluesy tones to massive crunch and wail. Theyre wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the SG Special, the guitar carries no pickguard and the minimum of ready-to-rock hardware. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while vintage-style tuners retain a classic look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The SG Special comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Solid mahogany body with slim '60s profile maple neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- Modern Classic 490R at neck, 490T at bridge
- Available in Butterscotch Vintage Gloss, Heritage Cherry Vintage Gloss, Desert Burst Vintage Gloss, Ebony Vintage Gloss, Fireburst Vintage Gloss, Walnut Vintage Gloss
To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SG Special is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
The SG Special delivers big time on SG Standard-style tone and playability at an amazing price, through its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable slim neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality. Add in a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Butterscotch Vintage Gloss, Heritage Cherry Vintage Gloss, Desert Burst Vintage Gloss, Ebony Vintage Gloss, Fireburst Vintage Gloss, or Walnut Vintage Gloss, and the new SG Special looks as great as it feels and sounds.
Two of Gibson's most popular humbucking pickups from the Modern Classics range, a 490R at the neck and 490T at the bridge—both with chrome covers—link the 2014 SG Special to legendary SG tone. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Add dark cream pickup mounting rings and switch ring, and custom features like the “2014 Model” stamp on the back of the headstock and a truss-rod cover engraved with “Special,” and the new SG Special is a great way to help us celebrate 120 years—at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The SG Special is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany and features a glued-in maple neck with a slim ’60s profile, rosewood fingerboard topped with a GraphTech™ nut, carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, dot inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s popular Modern Classics humbucking pickups, a 490R in the neck position and a 490T in the bridge, for everything from rich, warm, bluesy tones to massive crunch and wail. Theyre wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the SG Special, the guitar carries no pickguard and the minimum of ready-to-rock hardware. A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while vintage-style tuners retain a classic look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The SG Special comes protected in a Gibson gig back, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SG Standard
Key features include:
- Mahogany body with slim '60s mahogany neck
- Min-ETune system
- Available in Heritage Cherry, Alpine White, Manhattan Midnight, Ebony, Walnut and Fireburst
The SG Standard for 2014 is both the most comprehensively featured and the best value ever produced in this long and legendary guitar line. In keeping with the spirit of Gibson’s 120th Anniversary, this SG Standard retains its ties to the tone and feel of the classics that kicked it all off in the early ’60s, incorporates the best of Gibson innovation for the 21st century, and then delivers it all at a truly unbeatable price.
With its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable slim neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality, the SG Standard nails everything you’d expect from a great Gibson electric guitar. Add in Gibson's Min-ETune™ automatic tuning system and a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Heritage Cherry, Alpine White, Manhattan Midnight, Ebony, Walnut or Fireburst, and the new SG Standard looks as magnificent as it feels and sounds.
The SG Standard derives its timeless tone from two of Gibson’s popular 57 Classic pickups, crafted in homage to the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, with increased tonal versatility from their push-pull coil splitting. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, undercut frets over binding for additional playing surface, a full PLEK setup, a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret, and a vintage brown hardshell case. Add it up, and there has never been a better SG Standard—all yours at an unprecedented price.
Body and neck The SG Standard follows the tried-and-true design of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. The solid mahogany body features a glued-in mahogany neck with a slim ’60s profile. A black GraphTech™ nut tops the rosewood fingerboard, which carries 22 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, traditional trapezoid inlays, and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s extremely popular ’57 Classic coil-tapping pickups in the neck and bridge positions. These pickups are built with the genuine Alnico magnets used in the legendary PAFs, but updated for the requirements of today’s high-volume rock. From warm, rich rhythm to wailing lead tones, they do it all. They’re wired through a complement of independent volume and tone controls, with push/pull coil splitting volume pots and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece are the anchors for outstanding resonance and sustain, while the Min-ETune™ automatic tuning system with black GraphTech™ nut gives you 12 factory presets and 6 user presets for instant tunings on stage or in the studio. Enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. Vintage-cream binding, black pickup rings, a black early ’60s pickguard, and black top-hat knobs with silver inserts complete the package.
Case and coverage The SG Standard comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with plush pink lining, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SGJ
Key features include:
- Mahogany body with maple '50s profile neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- New '61 Zebra humbuckers
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin and Fireburst Satin
The SGJ14 delivers contemporary SG Standard-style tone and playability at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SGJ14 is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
Between its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality, the SGJ14 nails every expectation from a great Gibson electric guitar. Add in a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new SGJ14 looks as great as it feels and sounds. (For a nominal upcharge, the SGJ14 is available as the SGM, equipped with Gibson’s Min-ETune™ automated tuning system.)
The raw and ready SGJ14 derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new SGJ14 is ready to rock, at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The SGJ14 is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck with a ‘50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet the clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They are wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware Following the stripped-down ethos of the SGJ14, the guitar carries no pickguard and the minimum of ready-to-rock hardware. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while retro tulip-button tuners retain a vintage look, and enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set.
Case and coverage The SGJ14 comes protected in a Gibson gig bag, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SGM
Key features include:
- Mahogany body with maple '50s profile neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- Min-ETune system
- Pair of new '61 Zebra humbuckers
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin and Fireburst Satin
The SGM delivers contemporary SG Standard-style tone and playability—and much more—at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SGM is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
Between its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality, the SGM nails every expectation from a great Gibson electric guitar. Add in Gibson's Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new SGM looks as great as it feels and sounds.
The raw and ready SGM derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new SGM is ready to rock, at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The SGM is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck with a ‘50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a black GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware The SGM’s heart is its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs provide optimum on-the-fly control. Following the LPM’s stripped-down ethos, the guitar carries no pickguard.
Case and coverage The SGM comes protected in a Gibson gig bag, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Key features include:
- Mahogany body with maple '50s profile neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- Min-ETune system
- Pair of new '61 Zebra humbuckers
- Available in Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin and Fireburst Satin
The SGM delivers contemporary SG Standard-style tone and playability—and much more—at an unprecedented price. To celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most respected guitar maker, Gibson USA has unveiled an entire new lineup that represents several of the greatest values ever offered in hand-made American electric guitars. The SGM is a prime example: backed by a wealth of innovation and experience, it’s a genuine Gibson at every turn, at a lower price than you ever thought possible.
Between its genuine Gibson humbucking pickups, classic tonewoods, a fast and comfortable neck profile, and uncompromising Gibson construction quality, the SGM nails every expectation from a great Gibson electric guitar. Add in Gibson's Min-ETune™ automated tuning system and a raft of innovative new features for 2014, finish it in your choice of Satin Cherry, Satin Chocolate, Rubbed Vintage Burst Satin, Vintage Sunburst Satin, or Fireburst Satin, and the new SGM looks as great as it feels and sounds.
The raw and ready SGM derives its timeless Les Paul-style tone from Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers, but updated for the power and versatility required by today’s music. Further 2014 120th Anniversary additions include new larger no-slip strap buttons, black Max Grip Speed Knobs, a black GraphTech™ nut, long-life proprietary coated guitar strings, cryogenic treated fret wire for longer life and corrosion resistance, a full PLEK setup, and a 120th Anniversary logo inlay at the 12th fret. Put it all together with the legendary Gibson playability, and the new SGM is ready to rock, at a truly breathtaking price.
Body and neck The SGM is crafted in the image of the original SG Standard, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in maple neck with a ‘50s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a black GraphTech™ nut, and carries 24 cryogenic-treated frets for long life and corrosion resistance, with dot inlays and a commemorative 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s new ’61 Zebra humbucking pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with the power to rock, excelling in heavy crunch and wailing lead tones, yet they clean up beautifully for mellower moments, adapting themselves to your every need. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware The SGM’s heart is its factory-installed Min-ETune™ tuning system, which automatically retunes your guitar on demand in seconds, or calls up any one of 12 factory or 6 user presets at a simple strum of the strings. A satin chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, while enlarged strap buttons (new for 2014) keep your guitar secure throughout the set. New Max Grip black speed knobs provide optimum on-the-fly control. Following the LPM’s stripped-down ethos, the guitar carries no pickguard.
Case and coverage The SGM comes protected in a Gibson gig bag, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SG Derek Trucks
Key features include:
- Solid mahogany body with slim '60s profile mahogany neck topped with rosewood fingerboard, Corian nut and trapezoid inlays
- Lyre tailpiece
- Vintage Red stain finish
- Signature truss rod cover
- Pair of '57 Classic pickups
Over the past two decades, Derek Trucks has risen from child prodigy to being one of the most accomplished and respected guitarists working today—whether as a solo sensation, a member of the Allman Brothers Band, or performing with legends like Buddy Guy and Eric Clapton. Derek’s sublime tone and unique playing style are unforgettable once you hear them, and his instrument of choice is a Gibson SG Standard.
As we celebrate our 120th Anniversary, Gibson USA is extremely proud to include the Derek Trucks SG among the 2014 New Model Year lineup. Made in the image of the great original SG/LPs of the early ’60s, the 2014 Derek Trucks SG is equipped just the way Derek likes it—from tonewoods, to pickups, to finish and hardware—and comes to you at an unbeatable price for a hand-made-in-America signature guitar.
The Derek Trucks SG derives its timeless tone from two of Gibson’s popular ’57 Classic pickups, crafted in the image of the hallowed original PAF humbuckers for rich, warm clean tones and bountiful crunch when cranked up. Its mahogany neck has an authentic early ’60s slim profile and a bound rosewood fingerboard with trapezoid inlays, and Derek’s preferred decorative Lyre tailpiece cover joins the classic Gibson Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. Wrapped in a new vintage red stain finish and topped with Derek Trucks’s signature on the truss-rod cover, it’s a stunning tribute to one of today’s most acclaimed players.
Body and neck The Derek Trucks SG is crafted in the style of the original SG Standard of the early ’60s, with an asymmetrical double-cutaway body for excellent upper-fret access. It’s made from solid mahogany, with a glued-in mahogany neck featuring a slim ’60s profile. The rosewood fingerboard is topped with a Corian™ nut and 22 frets, with trapezoid inlays.
Pickups and electronics The guitar carries a pair of Gibson’s extremely popular 57 Classic pickups in the neck and bridge position. These pickups are built with genuine Alnico magnets in the image of the legendary PAFs, but updated for the requirements of today’s high-volume rock. From warm, rich rhythm to wailing lead tones, they do it all. They’re wired through the traditional complement of independent volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.
Hardware A chrome Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece anchor it all down for outstanding resonance and sustain, with a decorative faux-Lyre tailpiece as seen on Derek’s own guitars. The Derek Trucks SG carries no pickguard, but features cream fingerboard binding, black pickup rings, black top-hat knobs with silver inserts, a black switch ring, and black/white truss-rod cover with Derek’s signature to round out the package.
Case and coverage The Derek Trucks SG comes protected in a black Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.