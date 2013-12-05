Gibson 2014 bass line-up revealed
Gibson has revealed its bass line-up for 2014.
The new models include the Midtown Bass, various SG and Thunderbird models, and a host of new and improved features.
Gibson Midtown Signature
Key features include:
- 34" scale length
- T-Bird three-point bridge
- Grover shamrock tuners
- 120th Anniversary inlay at 12th fret
- T-Bird Plus pickup at neck, T-Bird mini pickup at bridge
- Available in Bullion Gold, Graphite Pearl and Pelham Blue
Gibson press release
As part of our 120th Anniversary, Gibson USA has reconceived several classics to suit the needs of today’s demanding players. The 2014 Midtown Signature Bass follows in the footsteps of the extremely popular Midtown guitar series and the classic Les Paul Signature semi-hollow bass, long a favorite of players from Jack Cassidy to Mike Watt. With a full-length scale for major low-end tone, innovative features, and timelessly stylish looks, this great four-string alternative represents astounding value in a hand-made American bass guitar.
Timeless tonewoods and a versatile pairing of pickups present solid, punchy tones from this 34”-scale-length bass, while an innovative T-Bird three-point bridge and Grover™ shamrock tuners anchor it all down. Add a 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret and your choice of Bullion Gold, Graphite Pearl, or Pelham Blue finish, and the 2014 Midtown Signature Bass looks every bit as good as it feels and sounds.
Pack it up in its vintage-brown hardshell case and carry it home from your authorized Gibson USA dealer today!
Body and neck The Midtown Signature Bass’s chambered mahogany back with maple top follows the classic Les Paul Signature asymmetrical double-cutaway style. Its full-length, 34” scale mahogany neck and 20-fret rosewood fingerboard incorporates traditional trapezoid inlays and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.
Pickups and electronics A deep, powerful T-Bird Plus pickup in the neck position and a smaller, punchier vintage-style T-Bird mini pickup in the bridge deliver tonalities from sweet to savage. They’re routed through a three-way selector switch, complemented by master volume and tone controls.
Hardware A three-point adjustable bridge provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for optimum resonance and sustain, while classic Grover™ shamrock tuners offer easy and efficient tuning. Black speed knobs and a black bridge-pickup mounting ring complete the package.
Case and coverage The 2014 Midtown Signature Bass comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson EB Bass 5 string
Key features include:
- 34" scale, solid ash body and glued-in maple neck
- Babicz Full Contact bridge
- Pair of Alnico rod bass humbuckers with coil taps
- Available in Brilliant Red, Fireburst, Natural, Bullion Gold and Vintage Sunburst
Gibson press release
As part of our 120th Anniversary celebration, Gibson USA has brilliantly reconceived every corner of its lineup, and nowhere is this evolution more in evidence than with the EB Bass. This full-scale, 5-string bass follows a long line of great EB models, while bringing and entirely new shape, look, sound, and versatility to the board, and all with truly unbelievable value for a hand-made-in-America electric bass.
The new EB Bass marries a brand new and extremely comfortable body shape to a glued-in, 34”-scale, full-size 5-string neck for the player who wants to take it lower, and two awesome sounding new humbucking bass pickups for unprecedented power and fidelity. Whether you play in-the-pocket funk, warm and sultry jazz, or raging rock, the EB Bass is primed to take it on.
The foundation of the new 2014 EB Bass from Gibson USA lies in a solid ash body and glued-in maple neck. Ash has long been respected for its open, resonant tone, and lends itself perfectly to a rich, versatile-voiced bass. Add Gibson’s new Alnico rod bass humbuckers with coil taps, a Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge for perfect intonation and increased sustain, and wrap it in your choice of five vintage-gloss finishes—Brilliant Red, Fireburst, Natural, Bullion Gold, or Vintage Sunburst—and it’s an exceptional way to lay down the low end. (EB Bass 4-string also available.)
The 2014 EB Bass 5-String is made from a solid swamp ash body with glued-in maple neck. Its asymmetrical double-cutaway body style is timeless, yet entirely original, and designed for forearm comfort and an ergonomic playing position whether seated or standing. The full-size, 34”-scale-length neck carries a rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.
The firm sonic foundation of the EB Bass is amplified via two of Gibson’s innovative new Alnico rod humbucking bass pickups, which offer extreme clarity and string definition even when thundering through a cranked bass stack. Coil taps offer brighter, snappier tones, while a rim-mounted barrel jack provides a safe and secure place to plug in.
A Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for optimum resonance and sustain, complemented by efficient modern tuners. A multi-ply black pickguard and black truss-rod cover complete the package.
The 2014 EB Bass 5-String comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Thunderbird Bass
Key features include:
- 34" scale, through-neck construction
- Central body section of nine-ply mahogany and walnut tonewood blank, two solid mahogany wings
- Two T-Bird plus pickups
Gibson press release
As part of our 120th Anniversary, Gibson USA has reinvented several classics to match the needs of today’s demanding players. The 2014 Thunderbird Bass is the roaring four-string partner to the Firebird guitar line introduced in 1963, and its soaring looks, thundering tone, and solid, full scale playability make this an unbeatable value in a handcrafted, made-in-America bass.
Traditional Thunderbird styling and nine-ply “through neck” construction are joined by two mighty T-Bird Plus bass pickups and a rock-solid three-point adjustable bridge to deliver anything from mellow jazz lines to rumbling rock. The 34” scale fingerboard celebrates the 2014 Model Year with a 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret, and it all looks superb in your choice of Heritage Cherry, Vintage Sunburst, or Walnut finish. Lay your hands on the 2014 Thunderbird Bass today at your authorized Gibson USA dealer, and experience unparalleled Gibson quality at a surprisingly affordable price.
The core of the 2014 Thunderbird Bass lies in its “through neck” construction, with the neck and central body section fashioned from the same rugged nine-ply mahogany and walnut tonewood blank for unparalleled strength and sustain. Two solid mahogany body wings complete the distinctive Thunderbird look. This full-scale 34” bass features a rosewood fingerboard that carries 20 jumbo frets, acrylic pearl dot inlays, and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.
The firm sonic foundation of the Thunderbird Bass cranks through a pair of superbly versatile contemporary T-Bird Plus bass pickups, with ceramic magnets for enhanced punch and clarity. Individual volume controls and a master tone control let you blend the pickups for a wide range of sounds.
A three-point T-Bird bridge in black chrome provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for maximum resonance and sustain, with black chrome tuners at the stylish four-in-line headstock. A white pickguard with Thunderbird graphic, black truss-rod cover with Gibson logo, and black top-hat knobs with silver inserts complete the package.
The 2014 Thunderbird Bass comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson SG Special Bass
Key features include:
- T-Bird Plus pickup at neck, T-Bird Mini pickup at bridge
- Mahogany body and mahogany neck topped with rosewood fingerboard
- 30" scale
- Available in Cherry Stain Satin, Fireburst Satin and Chocolate Satin
Gibson press release
As part of our 120th Anniversary, Gibson USA has reconceived several classics to suit the needs of today’s demanding players. The 2014 SG Special Bass rounds up all the legendary features of a long line of solidbody Gibson electric basses, enhances the tone and versatility, then delivers all this at a truly astounding price for an instrument that’s hand-crafted in America by the world’s most respected guitar maker.
Timeless tonewoods and a versatile pairing of pickups present solid, punchy tones from this 30”-scale-length four-string, while an innovative T-Bird three-point bridge and Grover™ shamrock tuners anchor it all down. Add a 120th Anniversary inlay at the 12th fret, vintage-correct appointments, and your choice of Cherry Stain Satin, Fireburst Satin, or Chocolate Satin finish, and the 2014 SG Special Bass looks every bit as gorgeous as it feels and sounds.
Pack it up in its vintage-brown hardshell case and carry it home from your authorized Gibson dealer today!
The bass is crafted from solid mahogany in the iconic double-cutaway SG style, with a glued-in, short-scale mahogany neck carved to a comfortable slim profile. Its rosewood fingerboard carries 20 jumbo frets, dot inlays, and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.
The SG Special Bass’s deep, powerful T-Bird Plus pickup in the neck position and a smaller, punchier vintage-style T-Bird mini pickup in the bridge deliver titanic timbres. They’re routed through independent volume controls and a master tone control, yielding a versatile combination of multiple- and single-pickup tones.
A three-point T-Bird bridge provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for optimum resonance and sustain, while classic Grover™ shamrock tuners offer easy and efficient tuning. A multi-ply black pickguard and black top-hat knobs with silver inserts complete the package.
The 2014 SG Special Bass comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.
Gibson EB Bass 4 string
Key features include
- 34" scale maple neck with rosewood fingerboard
- Swamp ash body
- Pair of Alnico red bass humbuckers with coil taps
- Babicz Full Contact bridge
Gibson press release
As part of our 120th Anniversary celebrations, Gibson USA has brilliantly reconceived every corner of its lineup, and nowhere is this evolution more in evidence than with the EB Bass. This full-scale, 4-string bass follows a long line of great EB models, while bringing and entirely new shape, look, sound, and versatility to the board—all representing truly unbelievable value for a hand-made-in-America electric bass.
The new EB Bass marries a brand new and extremely comfortable body shape to a glued-in, 34”-scale full-size neck and two awesome-sounding new humbucking bass pickups for unprecedented power and fidelity. Whether you play in-the-pocket funk, warm and sultry jazz, or raging rock, the EB Bass is primed to take it on.
The foundation of the new 2014 EB Bass from Gibson USA lies in a solid ash body and glued-in maple neck. Ash has long been respected for its open, resonant tone, and lends itself perfectly to a rich, versatile-voiced bass. Add Gibson’s new Alnico rod bass humbuckers with coil taps, a Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge for perfect intonation and increased sustain, and wrap it in your choice of five vintage-gloss finishes—Brilliant Red, Fireburst, Natural, Bullion Gold, or Vintage Sunburst—and it’s an incomparable way to lay down the low end. (EB Bass 5-string also available.)
The 2014 EB Bass 4-String is made from a solid swamp ash body with glued-in maple neck. Its asymmetrical double-cutaway body style is timeless, yet entirely original, and designed for forearm comfort and an ergonomic playing position whether seated or standing. The full-size, 34”-scale-length neck carries a rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.
The firm sonic foundation of the EB Bass is amplified via two of Gibson’s innovative new Alnico rod humbucking bass pickups, which offer extreme clarity and string definition even when thundering through a cranked bass stack. Coil taps offer brighter, snappier tones, while a rim-mounted barrel jack provides a safe and secure place to plug in.
A Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for optimum resonance and sustain, complemented by efficient modern tuners. A multi-ply black pickguard and black truss-rod cover complete the package.
The 2014 EB Bass 4-String comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.