Gibson 2014 bass line-up revealed

Key features include:

34" scale, solid ash body and glued-in maple neck

Babicz Full Contact bridge

Pair of Alnico rod bass humbuckers with coil taps

Available in Brilliant Red, Fireburst, Natural, Bullion Gold and Vintage Sunburst

Gibson press release

As part of our 120th Anniversary celebration, Gibson USA has brilliantly reconceived every corner of its lineup, and nowhere is this evolution more in evidence than with the EB Bass. This full-scale, 5-string bass follows a long line of great EB models, while bringing and entirely new shape, look, sound, and versatility to the board, and all with truly unbelievable value for a hand-made-in-America electric bass.

The new EB Bass marries a brand new and extremely comfortable body shape to a glued-in, 34”-scale, full-size 5-string neck for the player who wants to take it lower, and two awesome sounding new humbucking bass pickups for unprecedented power and fidelity. Whether you play in-the-pocket funk, warm and sultry jazz, or raging rock, the EB Bass is primed to take it on.

The foundation of the new 2014 EB Bass from Gibson USA lies in a solid ash body and glued-in maple neck. Ash has long been respected for its open, resonant tone, and lends itself perfectly to a rich, versatile-voiced bass. Add Gibson’s new Alnico rod bass humbuckers with coil taps, a Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge for perfect intonation and increased sustain, and wrap it in your choice of five vintage-gloss finishes—Brilliant Red, Fireburst, Natural, Bullion Gold, or Vintage Sunburst—and it’s an exceptional way to lay down the low end. (EB Bass 4-string also available.)

The 2014 EB Bass 5-String is made from a solid swamp ash body with glued-in maple neck. Its asymmetrical double-cutaway body style is timeless, yet entirely original, and designed for forearm comfort and an ergonomic playing position whether seated or standing. The full-size, 34”-scale-length neck carries a rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays and a 120th Anniversary banner inlay at the 12th fret.

The firm sonic foundation of the EB Bass is amplified via two of Gibson’s innovative new Alnico rod humbucking bass pickups, which offer extreme clarity and string definition even when thundering through a cranked bass stack. Coil taps offer brighter, snappier tones, while a rim-mounted barrel jack provides a safe and secure place to plug in.

A Babicz™ Full Contact® bridge provides a rock-solid anchor at the body end for optimum resonance and sustain, complemented by efficient modern tuners. A multi-ply black pickguard and black truss-rod cover complete the package.

The 2014 EB Bass 5-String comes protected in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case, includes a truss-rod wrench and owner’s manual, and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and Gibson’s 24/7/365 Customer Service.