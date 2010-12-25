A very happy Christmas from MusicRadar

Welcome to Christmas Day on MusicRadar. If you've arrived here because you just unwrapped an Eigenharp and have no idea what to do with it, you're in the right place. Well, kind of… check our tuition section for more.

If you're here with a Christmas cheque from your great aunt Ethel burning a hole in your pocket, our gear reviews section can help.

But if you've just dropped in because there is no other place you'd rather be, we admire your dedication. Thank you. So, just for you, below you'll find a selection of some of the biggest and best features to have graced our pages throughout 2010, and above is another chance to watch Brett Domino's version of Wham!'s Last Christmas using TC-Helicon's VoiceLive Touch.

That, friends, is a proper festive jumper. Enjoy, and happy Christmas to you all.

The 20 greatest drummers of the last 25 years

The 50 Greatest Riffs Of The Decade

The 50 Greatest Heavy Metal Albums Of All Time

The 25 greatest bassists of all time

The 11 best DAW software apps in the world today

The Top 50 Guitar Riffs Of All Time

Slash solo album interview: the track-by-track guide

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today