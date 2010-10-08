The 50 Greatest Riffs Of The Decade
AFI - Girl's Not Grey
Total Guitar issue 207 is a Monster Riffs special. In an effort to put the final nail in the coffin of ‘Smoke On The Water’ and find a new set of classic riffs which we could spend our days eulogizing, TG asked you to vote for The Greatest Riffs Of The Decade. Anything post-1999 was valid, as long as it featured an identifiable guitar riff. Here’s what you came up with...
Check out Total Guitar issue 207 (on sale 1 October - 29 October) for a more detailed look at the riffs featured on the list, including learn-to-plays, artist interviews and technical analysis. Not to mention a cover feature on 'The Human Riff' Keith Richards and a riff-writing masterclass with Tom Morello, Wes Borland, Razorlight and Cancer Bats.
Weezer - Hash Pipe
The Black Keys - Grown So Ugly
Kasabian - Underdog
Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff
System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B.
Billy Talent - Devil In A Midnight Mass
Biffy Clyro - Bubbles
Elbow - Grounds For Divorce
Want to know more about the 'Grounds For Divorce' riff? So did we. Read our Elbow interview
Alter Bridge - Ties That Bind
Alice In Chains - Check My Brain
Rage Against The Machine - Renegades Of Funk
Pick up TG207 for a riff-writing masterclass with the innovative guitarist and check out our online Tom Morello interview to find out how the Rage man draws influence from race horses, boxers and, err, hippos.
Stone Sour - 30/30-150
Green Day - American Idiot
Razorlight - In The Morning
Metallica - The Day That Never Comes
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Date With The Night
Megadeth - Head Crusher
Find out about another one of Dave Mustaine's famous riffs, 'Hangar 18', in our Megadeth interview
Tool - Schism
Pantera - Revolution Is My Name
The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love
Bloc Party - Hunting For Witches
Audioslave - Cochise
Pick up TG207 for a riff-writing masterclass with the innovative guitarist and check out our online Tom Morello interview to find out how the Rage man draws influence from race horses, boxers and, err, hippos.
Bullet For My Valentine - Waking The Demon
The Dillinger Escape Plan - Milk Lizard
AC/DC - Black Ice
Clutch - 50,000 Unstoppable Watts
Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
Slash - By The Sword
Metallica - That Was Just Your Life
Opeth - The Grand Conjuration
Check out our Opeth video exclusive and 'first look' at the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt
Mastodon - Iron Tusk
Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Them Crooked Vultures - Mind Eraser, No Chaser
The White Stripes - Hardest Button To Button
Deftones - Rocket Skates
Check out our Deftones interview for guitarist Stef Carpenter's insights on 'Diamond Eyes'.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Can't Stop
Cancer Bats - Lucifer's Rocking Chair
Joe Bonamassa - The Ballad Of John Henry
Lamb Of God - Redneck
Avenged Sevenfold - Beast And The Harlot
The Killers - Mr Brightside
Machine Head - Halo
The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows
Muse - Knights Of Cydonia
Dream Theater - The Dark Eternal Night
Avenged Sevenfold - Afterlife
Velvet Revolver - Slither
Muse - Plug In Baby
