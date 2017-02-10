Total Guitar 290 on sale now: 50 Guitar Hacks You Need To Know

Total Guitar issue 290 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

How to get this issue of Total Guitar

Buy the latest issue in print

Buy the latest issue for Apple devices

Buy the latest issue for Android devices

Inside this month’s magazine

Cover feature

This month, we’ve compiled decades of experience into 50 time saving tricks to help you sort out your gear, play better, perform live and record easily! With our hacks, you’ll find ways to instantly improve with little to no practice!



Learn to play

TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!



Classic track: BB King ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

Open Mic Songbook: Radiohead ‘High And Dry’

Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: Oasis ‘Wonderwall’

Riff of The Month: Free ‘All Right Now’

Video riff lessons: 3 delay riffs featuring U2, Foo Fighters and Pink Floyd

Lessons & How-To

Play better string bends

Get started with pull-offs

Use tremolo effects Play blues like John Mayer



Gear

Orange Rocker 15: Orange’s affordable new all-valve combo

Gretsch Electromatic LTD Edition Pro Jet: Solid-body Gretsch for £579

The TG Test: Four mid-priced electro-acoustics from Fender, Yamaha, Takamine and Sigma

Schecter Solo II Special: Workhorse P90-loaded singlecut

High-end distortion pedals: Four gained-up stompers from Bogner, Mesa/Boogie, Friedman and Diezel



Artist interviews

Opeth

Eric Gales

Black Peaks

Plus loads more!