Total Guitar 290 on sale now: 50 Guitar Hacks You Need To Know

Total Guitar issue 290 is on sale in print and digitally from today.
How to get this issue of Total Guitar
Buy the latest issue in print
Buy the latest issue for Apple devices
Buy the latest issue for Android devices
Inside this month’s magazine
Cover feature
This month, we’ve compiled decades of experience into 50 time saving tricks to help you sort out your gear, play better, perform live and record easily! With our hacks, you’ll find ways to instantly improve with little to no practice!
Learn to play
TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!
Classic track: BB King ‘The Thrill Is Gone’
Open Mic Songbook: Radiohead ‘High And Dry’
Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: Oasis ‘Wonderwall’
Riff of The Month: Free ‘All Right Now’
Video riff lessons: 3 delay riffs featuring U2, Foo Fighters and Pink Floyd
Lessons & How-To
Play better string bends
Get started with pull-offs
Use tremolo effects Play blues like John Mayer
Gear
Orange Rocker 15: Orange’s affordable new all-valve combo
Gretsch Electromatic LTD Edition Pro Jet: Solid-body Gretsch for £579
The TG Test: Four mid-priced electro-acoustics from Fender, Yamaha, Takamine and Sigma
Schecter Solo II Special: Workhorse P90-loaded singlecut
High-end distortion pedals: Four gained-up stompers from Bogner, Mesa/Boogie, Friedman and Diezel
Artist interviews
Opeth
Eric Gales
Black Peaks
Plus loads more!