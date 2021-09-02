Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Charvel, IK Multimedia, Jackson, Line 6 and more confirmed for The Guitar Showcase 2021

The first names have been revealed for The Guitar Showcase 2021 and they're big ones with Gibson, Fender, Yamaha guitars, Charvel, IK Multimedia, Auden, Jackson, Line 6, Ampeg, Emerald, Music Nomad all confirmed with new gear to share with you.

(Image credit: Future)

The Guitar Showcase 2021 is an online event that takes place here on MusicRadar on 24 and 25 September and will feature a host of great new gear and a range of artists. In addition to these huge names in the world of gear we can also reveal the first of many artists who are taking part to share insight and tips.

(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Def Leppard icon Phil Collen will talk about his Jackson signature models and more, while we'll also be catching up with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder to talk Yamaha Pacificas and recording the band's new double album opus.

(Image credit: Yamaha )

There's a lot more to be announced in the run-up to the show so look out for more updates soon.