Def Leppard's Phil Collen: the 11 records that changed my life

“I guess it was a bit like being in One Direction,” laughs Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, when asked about the moment he realised he’d become a fully fledged, card-carrying international rock star.

Sat in a brightly lit room inside the London headquarters of Penguin Books, he takes us back to the spring months of 1983, when the Sheffield quintet were on their way to becoming one of Britain’s biggest musical exports.

“We were on tour for Pyromania, going through the States, and got told the album had just gone platinum – we couldn't believe it! While we were there, it then went quadruple platinum, and people were mobbing us.”

Phil Collen might have been a top-tier rockstar for most of his life, but it’s evidently clear the London-born guitarist still has both feet firmly on the ground. In his new autobiography Adrenalized, he recalls the story of his band’s rise to the top of the charts, taking hard-hitting guitar music to new commercial peaks. It’s a tale of determination, endurance and – to a certain extent – gratitude.

I was thrilled we'd get to play clubs or theatres, even if they were empty! Then before we knew it, weird shit started happening and we were getting mobbed

“I'd still be working in the factory in Walthamstow had I not gotten myself out there,” he admits. “I always dreamed of making it on a local level, like playing the local cinema and people recognising you. I was thrilled we'd get to play clubs or theatres, even if they were empty! Then before we knew it, weird shit started happening and we were getting mobbed.

“Anyone that's in a big band… the same things get presented to them. It's the other stuff that's important. Going out and getting drunk – after a point – gets kinda boring. It's the other stuff that's truly great, meeting fascinating characters all around the world. I wouldn't have been exposed to all the amazing things in life without the people that shape it.”

Here, the guitarist takes it to 11, with the albums that changed his life and made him the musician he is today…

Adrenalized: Life, Def Leppard And Beyond by Phil Collen with Chris Epting is available now.

Don't Miss

Def Leppard's Phil Collen: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Def Leppard's Phil Collen: my best and worst gigs ever

Phil Collen on recording Def Leppard's Hysteria track-by-track