Def Leppard's Phil Collen: my best and worst gigs ever

Continuing our series My Best And Worst Gigs Ever, Def Leppard guitar star Phil Collen talks about one show that stands out in his mind as being the greatest he's ever played – and one that didn't work out so well.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played a lot of great shows all over the world. If I had to pick one that really stands out, it would be one of the ‘event’ shows. The Freddie Mercury tribute at Wembley comes to mind for many reasons – it was also Vivian’s first real gig with us. The nerves were running high that night. I never really get stage fright, but we were all pretty nervous for that one.

“Don Valley in Sheffield was the first time we ever headlined a British stadium, so that was an amazing one, too; it was a great audience and a really fantastic day for us. But I think the best one might be when we headlined the Download Festival in 2009. It was just one of those gigs where all the stars lined up beautifully.

“The audience was massive – 85,000 people – and the weather was perfect. A lot of European festivals can be mudfests, but the sun came out for us, and it just stayed beautiful. During our set, the sun went down, and the view from the stage was spectacular. From the very first note, we played our asses off; everybody was totally on their game. The sound on stage was spot-on, too, which really helped. It’s always a help when the acoustics cooperate.

“Certain shows are so good that they almost play themselves, and Download was like that. This has happened to me about five or six times in my life, when I feel as though I’m having an out-of-body experience. Somebody else is playing the show, and I’m kind of channeling that person. That was Download. It was like I couldn’t play a wrong note. Everything I did worked – I didn't even have to think about it. No matter what I tried, I couldn't miss. The same thing happened with my vocals. I was like, ‘Wow, who’s singing? That sounds so good. Oh… it’s me!’ [Laughs]

“It was also a special night because 26 years prior to it, Rick Allen had played Donnington, which is what Download was called then. It was his first show after the accident. We got a standing ovation that night – people were crying and sending such joy and appreciation to the stage. To come back to the same stage all that time later and be welcomed as returning heroes was an incredible feeling. If you get even one gig like that in your lifetime, that’s pretty cool.”