Def Leppard's Phil Collen: my top 5 tips for guitarists

For over 30 years, guitarist Phil Collen has packed Def Leppard’s albums with widescreen riffs and searing solos. So it’s a little surprising to hear him describe the upcoming, eponymous debut album by his sideband Delta Deep as his “first guitar record.”

“There is a lot of guitar on Def Leppard records,” Collen says, “but the focus is on production, arrangements and vocals - as it should be. With Delta Deep, it’s a more direct kind of expression for me. I call it ‘extreme blues’ - very upfront and aggressive. I’m having a good time with it.”

Joining Collen in Delta Deep are Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and session/touring drumming ace Forrest Robinson. Fronting the outfit is Debbi Blackwell-Cook, who just so happens to be the godmother of Collen’s wife, Helen. According to the guitarist, he knew that he wanted to work with Blackwell-Cook on his wedding day.

“Debbi sang an Ella Fitzgerald song at our wedding and just knocked me out,” Collen marvels. “She’s got one of those great soul voices - she’s like Aretha or Chaka Kahn - but she can rock her ass off, as well. We started goofing around the house playing Motown songs, and then we took it from there.”

Once DeLeo and Robinson got involved, Collen says that the sound of the band changed radically, going from a more traditional blues and soul approach to “something like Rage Against The Machine meets Muddy Waters”.

“Forrest is from Memphis, and he grew up in the church playing gospel and spirituals,” Collen explains. “He gets to reconnect with all of that here. And Robert and I come from the big rock band thing, so we bring that kind of vibe to what Forrest does and it sort of explodes.

“I love it when bands have a core foundation but they take a really surprising left turn,” Collen continues. “Think about Led Zeppelin and The Stones: they were blues purists at heart, but they knew they had to expand the music. We look at Delta Deep the same way. There’s the blues base, but we’re not confined by limitations. I know I got goosebumps when I play with these guys, and doing this for so long, that’s pretty cool.”

Delta Deep's self-titled debut album is out now. On the following pages, Collen runs down his top five tips for guitarists.