Guitar Center's mega Black Friday sale is here! Save 15% off top gear from Fender, Martin, Casio, Novation and more

The moment a lot of musicians are waiting for is finally here - the Guitar Center Black Friday sale. Every year music makers eagerly await the arrival of this day, in the hope that the piece of gear they've been eyeing up for months has hit its lowest price of the year. With so much on offer in this sale, it very well might have. From now until 29 November you can bag 15% off qualifying orders $199 or more with code blackfriday15 and until 28 November Guitar Center is also offering individual discounts on a number of products across the site.

Don’t let Guitar Center’s name fool you, there’s a massive range of gear on offer here, covering every sector of music-making. There are discounts to be had on the likes of the exotic ebony topped Martin GPC X Series acoustic guitar, the mega-popular CSP-S100 digital piano , the much loved Novation Launchpad X controller and so much more.

We’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals and you can check them out below. For even more savings check out our Black Friday music deals page.

Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99, now $169.99 Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99, now $169.99

Don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Launchpad Pro? Well, it’s worth considering the Launchpad X. Okay, it may not have all the features found on its big brother, but it will certainly still streamline your workflow, and with $30 off, you really can’t go wrong.

Casio PX-S1100, stand & pedalboard: $888.98 Casio PX-S1100, stand & pedalboard: $888.98 , $839.99

Guitar Center is currently offering the PX-S1100 with the accompanying stand for only $839.99! Turn your new stage piano into a more permanent installation with the Casio CS-68 stand and SP-34 pedalboard unit. The PX-S1100 also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can learn to play along with your favourite songs. This great deal is only available on the white version. Read our full Casio PX-S1100 review.

Casio CDP-S100: Was $559.99, now $459.99 Casio CDP-S100: Was $559.99, now $459.99

Is this piano deal the best offering for the budding pianist? Grab everything you need to learn to play the piano for less, with $100 knocked off the price of this Casio CDP-S100 bundle.



Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 , now $699.99

We absolutely love a shell-pink Strat - and we love them even more when they are on sale! Right now you can save a whopping $125 off the amazingly popular Fender Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center.

Martin GPC X Series Macassar Ebony Top: 15% off Martin GPC X Series Macassar Ebony Top: 15% off

Okay, this isn’t exactly what you think of when you think of Martin, but this Macassar Ebony Topped GPC will most certainly turn heads at the next open mic night. The Grand Performace body design gives you greater access to the top frets and the tapered neck profile is effortless to play.

Harmony Juno: Save 15% with code blackfriday15 Harmony Juno: Save 15% with code blackfriday15

This Harmony Juno is a big hit with us at Guitar World, we have fallen in love with its elegant looks, simplistic control layout, fabulous pickups, and stunning color options - and with 15% off you really can’t go wrong.

ESP LTD 401 Viper: Save 15% with code blackfriday15 ESP LTD 401 Viper: Save 15% with code blackfriday15

The Viper is the meaner, angrier cousin of the humble SG, designed for players who want a more aggressive take on the classic. This sage green LTD means business with its Seymour Duncan JB and ‘59 pickups, 3-piece mahogany body, pau ferro fingerboard and striking good looks.

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 , $479

The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers and comes in the very rare - and gorgeous - Inverness Green finish.

Epiphone Dove Studio Ltd Ed: $459.99 Epiphone Dove Studio Ltd Ed: $459.99 , $389.99

With its ornate pickguard, imposing size, and classy appointments, the Epiphone Dove is already an absolutely stunning guitar, throw in a brilliant white finish, and it takes this instrument to a whole new level. Featuring the Fishman Sonitone pickup, this acoustic sounds just as good as it looks.

More great Black Friday sales live now