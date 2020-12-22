Get up to 40% off a Ukutune ukulele this Christmas - prices from $39.99

The ukulele has made something of a comeback in the last decade. It’s quite common to see them on festival stages worldwide and hear them in the Top 40, but we’re seeing them in the hands of everyone from kids to budding guitarists these days too. If you’re yet to summon a bit of that Hawaiian sun into your lounge, then this Ukutune deal is one worth taking a look at, offering up to 40% off ukuleles, including this stunning UKA1 Ash Tenor Uke .

Usually an instrument aimed at beginners due to it’s convenient size and simple chord shapes, the ukulele has more recently become a popular choice for musicians the world over. If you want to recreate some of your favourite songs, or just try something new, then a uke could be the instrument for you. They come in a few different sizes, from soprano to baritone, so it might be worth having a look at our best ukuleles guide to help you find the most suitable one for you.

Right now you can make big savings on a Ukutune uke. We’ve singled out the best deals below.

Ukutune UKA1 26” Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $83.99

Save a tasty 40% with Ukutune on their UKA1 Tenor Ukulele when you use the discount code NEWUKA. Crafted from Ash wood and finished in a dashing matte green or blue, you’re bound to play the strings off this one. Luckily it comes with a spare set, made by Aquila, and ships free in a padded gigbag. View Deal

Ukutune UKM2 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $59.98, now $41.99

The UKM2 is a perfect beginner-friendly uke. It’s a standard concert size, and features a sapele mahogany body for a rich, resonant tone, but without some of the fancy details of the more expensive models. With the discount code NEWUKU you can save 30%. This uke ships free to the USA only, with a spare set of Aquila strings and a free padded gigbag. View Deal

Ukutune UKE1 23” Concert Ukulele: $149.98 , now $104.99

The UKE1 Concert Ukulele is a great choice for someone looking to upgrade their current uke, or spend a bit more on something special. It’s got a solid Spruce top and striped Ebony back and sides which provide a bright, punchy tone with plenty of projection. Whether you’re recording, gigging or just playing for fun, you can’t go far wrong with the UKE1. Use the code NEWUKU for 30% off. View Deal

Ukutune UKR15 Concert Ukulele: Was $249.98, now $174.99

The UKR15 Concert uke is something a bit special. With an Engelmann spruce top and Caidie back and sides, your tone will be punchy, bright and precise but with some added depth. Not only does it look cool, but the cutaway also allows easy access to the upper frets for those ripping solos every now and then! Use the discount code NEWUKU for 30% off. Available in the USA only. View Deal