Get over $80 off Shure in-ear monitors at Musician’s Friend

Musician’s Friend is building up to the holiday season with its own discount event, RockTober. There are plenty of deals to be had and we’ve highlighted a bunch of Shure in-ear monitors for your consideration.

There are so many pairs of sound isolating IEMs on offer that we thought to reduce it down to a budget-spanning top four.

At the bottom of the pile, we have the entry-level SE215 which features an inline remote and microphone, with a carry case thrown in. Next is the SE315, which raises the bar with a single high-definition MicroDriver and tuned BassPort.

The SE425s improve on the design again with dual high-definition drivers and at the top of the tree are the SE535 monitors which promise even greater accuracy with three high-definition drivers.

All sets of earphones have a reduction of 25% at the checkout when you use the coupon code: rocktober.