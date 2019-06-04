Get Native Instruments Komplete upgrades for half price, or bag a bargain hardware/software bundle

Native Instruments has kicked off its Summer of Sound sales promotion, and it’s looking to tempt new and existing users alike.

If you’re already in the Komplete universe, you may appreciate the chance to upgrade to a version of Komplete 12 at a 50% discount. This applies to all upgrade paths that are available to you, though exact prices will depend on which product you already own. There are also half price upgrade offers on individual instruments and effects, as well as the Traktor Pro 3 and Maschine software.

Sadly, there are no software-only discounts if you’re a first-time buyer, but there are quite a few interesting bundle offers. These combine either a Maschine production system, Komplete Kontrol MIDI keyboard or Komplete Audio interface with different versions of Komplete, with discounts of up to $499/£399/€499 available.

You can browse all the deals on the Native Instruments Summer Of Sound website. They’re available from now until 30 June.