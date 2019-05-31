Get half-price UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show tickets for one day only

The day has come: tickets for the co-located UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show go on sale today at 3pm BST, kicking off with a massive half-price offer for 24 hours only!

Simply visit the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show website between 3pm on 31 May and 3pm on 1 June to take advantage of this offer. Day tickets are just £12.50 and a weekend ticket costs £17.50, plus a small booking fee.

The show opens its doors on 21 and 22 September at our fantastic new venue, the Business Design Centre, Islington, London. This exciting two-day event will showcase the very best of all things guitar and bass. Get inspiration, see world -lass artists, try and buy all the latest gear at the best prices and learn new techniques. Plus, experience a host of other show features - from vintage gear to live luthiery.

Exhibitors already confirmed include Fender, Charvel, Gretsch, Jackson, EVH, Martin, Martin Strings, Blackstar Amplification, Framus, Warwick, DV Mark, Allianz, Faith, Peavey, Trace Elliot, Shergold, Spector, Aguilar, Crimson Guitars, Wilcock Basses, MSL Pro, Takamine, Vox, Marshall, Markbass, PRS, Ernie Ball, Music Man, Ibanez, Laney, Black Country Custom, Dunlop, ESP LTD, Audient Sono, Vigier, Rockboard, Chicken Picks, Gallien-Krueger and Safran Basses, and the list continues to grow.

Artists are yet to be revealed, but visit the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show website to view the current exhibitor list and show features, and keep your eyes peeled for announcements over the coming months. The ticket launch half price offer is the best show ticket deal available, so make sure you don’t miss out!