Get Fender Play free for 3 months, or save 50% off a 12-month subscription this Black Friday

There’s no shortage of ways of learning to play the guitar online, but if you’re going down the teach-yourself route, not many online guitar lessons platforms come close to the quality and breadth on offer from Fender’s Play software. That just got even better, because the guitar giants have just unveiled two brilliant Black Friday guitar deals.

First, new users can take advantage of a massive free, 3-month Fender Play trial (rather than the usual 7-day trial). Not only that, Fender is also offering new users 50% off the regular yearly subscription rate, meaning you can get a year of Fender Play for just $44.99, rather than the usual $89.99!

Fender Play is a unique platform for learning the guitar, bass and ukulele, featuring over 3,000 lessons organised into easy-to-follow courses, over 1,000 songs to learn, backing tracks, challenges and an entire community, all of which can be accessed from your phone, tablet or computer while you play.

For Black Friday, Fender is offering 50% off an annual plan, dropping the price from $89.99 to $44.99.

Simply sign up, choose your favourite genre and get started on a personalised plan that will appeal to your tastes. The huge catalogue of lessons from Fender’s expert tutors will get you playing in no time, whether it’s your first chords, scales and bass lines or more advanced techniques, the vast array of lessons on-tap will guide you through with a helping hand.

With contemporary hits from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, through alternative anthems from Nirvana, Pantera and Green Day to all-time classics from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and beyond, with access to over 1,000 songs, you’ll always have inspiration to pick up your guitar.

Not convinced? Read our 4.5 star Fender Play review

Outside of the lessons, Fender has included extra features like its Chord Challenge to help you develop essential skills such as chord-changes in a fun way. There’s also the Fender Play community, which is full of likeminded players who are on-hand to share ideas and advice.

