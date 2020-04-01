Get 3 months of FREE online guitar lessons with this epic Fender Play deal

Fender recently reported on the mental and physical health benefits of learning and playing a musical instrument , not to mention the stress-busting factor and the boost it can give to your creativity. Research suggests that even your immune system can get a lift as a result. With Coronavirus changing life as we know it and forcing us to spend far more time at home, learning an instrument has become the go-to activity for many people.

If playing music sounds like the ideal haven right now, Fender is offering anyone who wants to learn acoustic or electric guitar , bass or ukulele a free 3-month subscription to their Fender Play tuition app.

When this offer launched, Fender had limited the number of free 3 month subscriptions to 100,000, but demand has been so huge that they've upped this figure to 500,000! If you missed out on the first wave, now is the time to sign up.

How to get 3 months of Fender Play for FREE

Visit fender.com/playthrough to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code you can download the app via Google Play or the App Store and sign into your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop.View Deal

What is Fender Play?

Fender Play centres around easy-to-follow, instructor-guided videos to help new musicians get underway and to develop players who are a little further along on their journey. You can track your progress as you move through the lessons, too.

Learning songs is a fundamental part of musical development and, in addition to the lessons, the Fender Play library is rammed with jam tracks by everyone from Led Zeppelin, Green Day and Oasis, to Sia and Shawn Mendes.

If you’ve been looking for a creative outlet for the coming weeks and months, or you’re looking for some musical inspiration, Fender Play is the virtual music teacher you need.

