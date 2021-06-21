Get 100 D’Addario guitar picks from just 17 cents each: the most ludicrous value Prime Day deal ever?

Amazon Prime Day isn’t always about the big purchases. In fact, in the past, Prime Day has represented a great opportunity to stock up on smaller items; the consumables that we use on a daily basis, but always resent having to pay full price for. That brings us on to this amazing guitar picks deal currently live on Amazon...

You never want to pay over the odds for picks, but it’s important to always keep a healthy stock, which is why this mega deal on a 100 picks bundle is such a winner. You can choose from multiple gauge and colour options and you’ll pay as little as $17.09 depending on what you go for. That works out as just 17ish cents per pick and around 54% in savings. We promise you won’t find a better value offer this Prime Day.

D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks, 100 pack: from $17.09

One of the cheapest but most practical Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Stock up on 100 picks today and, not only will you pay as little as 15 cents per pick, but you also won't need to buy any more for a seriously long time! Available in green, blue or assorted colours, and your choice of light, medium, heavy or extra heavy gauges. This bundle would usually cost you around $37.View Deal

Not sure you need 100 picks, or if D’Addario makes the right picks for you and your playing style? Why not check out the 25 and 10 picks bundles that have also been discounted for Prime Day. They’re priced so low that you won’t be wasting cash if they don’t work for you. But hey, you may even find your pick for life.

D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks, 10 pack: from $4.49

Not in the market for a big purchase but fancy buying something on Prime Day? You'll always need spare picks, and here's your chance to stock up. Available in green or blue and your choice of light, medium, heavy or extra heavy gauges, these picks deliver a comfortable feel from a respected brand.View Deal

D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks, 25 pack: from $8.87

Get your hands on 25 quality celluloid guitar picks in red, green, blue, black or assorted colours and in your choice of light, medium, heavy or medium heavy gauges. Nobody wants to pay over the odds for picks, and Prime Day is your opportunity to pay way less on an essential accessory.View Deal

