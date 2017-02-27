Framus unveils The Blank and Television guitars
Introduction
Top-spec German brand Framus has announced two new models, The Blank and Television, which are available in a variety of configurations.
Both models come in Masterbuilt and Teambuilt incarnations, with a range of pickup options.
Framus Masterbuilt The Blank T
PRESS RELEASE: The Blank T and Blank H feature a T-style control plate. The Blank T is also equipped with a T-style bridge / string mount and two Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound T-Style single coil pickups.
The Framus Masterbuilt Blank T also features a Flamed Maple Neck and a Flamed Maple Fingerboard with dots inlays.
Specs
Strings: 6 string
Construction: Bolt-on
Headstock: Standard Framus Black Fiber
Headstock Angle: 8.5 degrees
Machine heads: Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads with wooden knobs
Nut: Graph Tech Black Tusq low friction nut
Neck Wood: Flamed Maple
Neck Shape: Standard
Fingerboard Wood: Flamed Maple
Fingerboard Inlays: Dots
Fluorescent Side Dots: Illuminated Side-Dots
Fingerboard Radius: 305mm / 12"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648mm)
Fret quantity material and size :22 Extra High Jumbo Nickelsilver Frets (Width: 2.9 mm / Height: 1.3 mm), rounded edges
Frets: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology, Plek Fretwork
Neck Thickness at 1st Fret: 20.5mm
Neck Thickness at 12th Fret: 23mm
Nut Width: 43mm
Neck Width at 12th Fret: 52.8mm
Body Shape: Flat top and back
Body: 2pcs Red Alder
Neck Pickup: Original Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound STR-3
Bridge Pickup: Original Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound STL-3
Electronics: passive MEC
Rear E-Compartment Cover: none
Pot layout: Volume / Tone
Switch:3-way switch
Function of switch: selecting pickups
Control Knobs: Domespeeds
Pickguard: None
Bridge System: Framus T-style bridge
Strap Locks: Warwick Security locks
Hardware color: Chrome, black or gold hardware
String gauge: Cleartone Strings: .010" - .046"
Available from March 2017
Teambuilt spec alterations
Framus Teambuilt Pro Series The Blank T: Maple-Neck / Rosewood Fingerboard / Dot Inlays
Specifications Framus Masterbuilt The Blank H
Specs
Strings: 6 string
Construction: Bolt-On
Headstock: Standard Framus Black Fiber
Headstock Angle: 8.5 degrees
Machine heads: Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads with wooden knobs
Nut: Graph Tech Black Tusq low friction nut
Neck Wood: Flamed Maple
Neck Shape: Standard
Fingerboard Wood: Tigerstripe Ebony
Fingerboard Inlays: Framus Custom Trapez
Fluorescent Side Dots: Illuminated Side-Dots
Fingerboard Radius: 305mm / 12"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648mm)
Fret quantity material and size: 22 Extra High Jumbo Nickel-silver Frets (Width: 2.9 mm / Height: 1.3 mm), rounded edges
Fretwork: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology, Plek Fretwork
Neck Thickness at 1st Fret: 20.5 mm
Neck Thickness at 12th Fret: 23 mm
Nut Width: 43 mm
Neck Width at 12th Fret: 52.8mm
Body Shape: Flat top and back
Body: 2pcs Red Alder
Neck Pickup: Original Seymour Duncan Humbucker SH-1
Bridge Pickup: Original Seymour Duncan Humbucker SH-4
Electronics: passive MEC
E-Compartment Cover: None
Pot layout: Volume / Tone
Switch: 3-way switch
Function of switch: selecting pickups
Control Knobs: Domespeeds
Pickguard: None
Bridge System: Tonepros Tune-O-matic
Strap Locks: Warwick Security locks
Hardware color: Chrome, black or gold hardware
String gauge: Cleartone Strings: .010" - .046"
Available from March 2017
Teambuilt spec alterations
Framus Teambuilt Pro Series The Blank H: Maple-Neck / Rosewood Fingerboard / Dot Inlays
Framus Masterbuilt Television Humbucker
PRESS RELEASE: The brand-new Framus thinline hollow-body model Television is based on a vintage Framus guitar.
The model Television Humbucker is equipped with Tune-O-Matic Bridge, Stop Tailpiece and two Seymour Duncan APH-1 Humbucking Pickups.
The Framus Masterbuilt Television Humbucker also features a mahogany neck with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard and Framus Custom trapezoidal inlays.
Specs
Strings: 6 string
Construction: Set neck
Available in both Left and Right-hand versions
Headstock: Standard Framus Black Fiber
Headstock Angle: 8.5 degrees
Machine heads: Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads with wooden knobs
Nut: Graphtech Black Tusq low friction nut
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Neck Shape: Standard
Fingerboard Wood: Tigerstripe Ebony
Fingerboard Inlays: Framus Custom Trapez
Fluorescent Side Dots: Illuminated Side-Dots
Fingerboard Radius: 305mm / 12"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648mm)
Frets: 22 jumbo frets, (Width: 2.9 mm / Height: 1.3 mm)
Fretwork: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology, Plek Fretwork
Neck Thickness at 1st Fret: 20.5 mm
Neck Thickness at 12th Fret: 23 mm
Nut Width: 43 mm
Neck Width at 12st Fret: 52.8mm
Body Shape: Carved top and back
Middlepart of Body: Mahogany
Top wood: AAAA Flamed Maple Top and back
Binding: 1.5mm Creme + 0.5mm Black Binding on top and back
Pickup Neck: Seymour Duncan APH-1 Humbucker Neck
Pickup Bridge: Seymour Duncan APH-1 Humbucker Bridge
Electronics: passive MEC
E-Compartment Cover: None
Pot layout: Volume / Tone P/P
Switch: 3 way Toggle switch
Function of switch: selecting pickups
Control Knobs: Framus Vintage Knobs
Pickguard: None
Bridge System: Tonepros Tune-O-matic
Strap Locks: Warwick Security locks
Hardware color: Chrome
String gauge: Cleartone Strings: .010" - .046"
Weight: 3.5 kg
Included accessories: Framus "User Kit"
Packing: Handmade Genuine Leather Bag by Rockbag (RB 20213 B F)
Available from March 2017
Teambuilt spec alterations
Framus Teambuilt Pro Series Television Humbucker: Maple-Neck / Rosewood Fingerboard
Framus Masterbuilt Television P90
PRESS RELEASE: The brand-new Framus thinline hollow-body model Television is based on a vintage Framus guitar.
The Model Television P90 is equipped with Tune-O-Matic Bridge, Stop Tailpiece and two Seymour Duncan P90 pickups.
The Framus Masterbuilt Television P90 also features a mahogany neck with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard and Framus Custom Trapez inlays.
Specs
Strings: 6 string
Construction: Set neck
Available in both Left and Right-handed versions
Headstock: Standard Framus Black Fiber
Headstock Angle: 8.5 degrees
Machine heads: Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads with wooden knobs
Nut: Graphtech Black Tusq low friction nut
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Neck Shape: Standard
Fingerboard Wood: Ebony
Fingerboard Inlays: Framus Custom Trapez
Fluorescent Side Dots: Illuminated Side-Dots
Fingerboard Radius: 305mm / 12"
Scale Length: 25.5" (648mm)
Frets: 22 jumbo frets, (Width: 2.9 mm / Height: 1.3 mm)
Fretswork: IFT - Invisible Fretwork Technology, Plek Fretwork
Neck Thickness at 1st Fret: 20.5 mm
Neck Thickness at 12th Fret: 23 mm
Nut Width: 43 mm
Neck Width at 12th Fret: 52.8mm
Body Shape: Carved top and back
Mid-Body: Mahogany
Top wood: AAAA Flamed Maple Top and back
Binding: 1.5mm Creme + 0,5mm Black Binding on top and back
Pickup Neck: Seymour Duncan P90 RW / RP
Pickup Bridge: Seymour Duncan P90
Electronics: passive MEC
E-Compartment Cover: None
Pot layout: Volume / Tone P/P
Switch: 3 way Toggle switch
Function of switch: selecting pickups
Control Knobs: Framus Vintage Knobs
Pickguard: None
Bridge System: Tonepros Tune-O-matic
Strap Locks: Warwick Security locks
Hardware color: Chrome
String gauge: Cleartone Strings: .010" - .046"
Weight: 3.5 kg
Included accessories: Framus "User Kit"
Packing: Handmade Genuine Leather Bag by Rockbag (RB 20213 B F)
Available from March 2017
Teambuilt spec alterations
Framus Teambuilt Pro Series Television P90: Maple-Neck / Rosewood Fingerboard / Dot Inlays