Forget Amazon, this time-limited D'Angelico Premier Brighton deal at Guitar Center is a Prime Day beater - save $320

If you've gotten involved in Prime Day before, you'll have undoubtedly seen some time-sensitive offers - lightning deals as they are known. Well, the folks over at Guitar Center are getting in on the action by turning their deal of the day up to 11 and offering a colossal $320 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton! . Although you better be quick, at the time of writing you only have 18 hours to grab this bargain.

Once known for bespoke archtops and loved by jazz musicians around the globe, D'Angelico now produces a wide range of modern electric guitars designed with the contemporary player in mind. The D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton combines the usual wood combination found on a Fender guitar - alder body and a maple neck - with the double-cutaway design, set neck construction and dual humbucker set up from the likes of the Gibson SG. This awesome combination results in the ultimate rock 'n' roll tone machine!

D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton: $799.99 , now $479.99

The great deals at Guitar Center just got better with a whopping $320 off the stunning D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton in Ocean Turquoise. This unique double-cut guitar is built to do one thing - rock! Featuring Seymour Duncan pickups, an alder body, and a maple neck, this is a lot of guitar for the price - so be quick before the deal ends. View Deal

This unique solid-body guitar features deep cutaways for unprecedented access to the high frets, an extremely smooth and comfortable satin neck, and killer-sounding Seymour Duncan pickups. So if you’re looking for a straight-up rock 'n' roll guitar, but you want to stand out from the crowd, then the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton might just be what you're looking for.

