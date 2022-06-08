Foo Fighters announce two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts this autumn

Foo Fighters have announced a pair of concerts honouring the life and memory of late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on March 25 while the band were on tour in Colombia.

Taking to social media for the first time since March 29, Foo Fighters broke their silence to share the news of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, which will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 and Los Angeles’ Kia Stadium on September 27.

Sharing a flyer for the gigs, the band said “For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

The band also shared a statement ‘From The Hawkins Family’, written and and signed off by Taylor Hawkins’ wife, Alison, which reads, “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

"As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance.

"Taylor was honored to be part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

"Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too."

Details on the events are sparse so far, however the band’s official site promises an “all-star rock and roll shows” that will “unite several of the musicians that Taylor idolised” with the full line-ups for both concerts due to be announced shortly.

Tickets for both events go on sale on June 17th. For more information, sign-up to the Foo Fighter’s newsletter here.