Live discount codes for Guitar Center, Musician's Friend & ProAudioStar on Cyber Monday - up to 18% off 1,000s of music making products

We've been sharing loads of great Cyber Monday deals on specific music products over the last few days, but you might already know what you want or would like to shop around yourself.

If you have a wishlist of gear you're hoping to pick up today, then these epic discount codes should come in handy. Guitar Center, Musician's Friend and ProAudioStar is offering musicians up to 18% savings on thousands of items, from guitars and effects, to electronic drum sets, microphones and synths. Full details below.

Cyber Monday discount codes

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, drums and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new music gear with the code CM18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code CM5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

