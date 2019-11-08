More

Electric Guitar Week on MusicRadar

The best players, lessons, gear and tips to make you a better guitarist

The world of electric guitar is an incredibly diverse source of tones, gear and players. It's also a deep well of inspiration that we're going to dive into this week to bring you the best in tips, lessons, insight and history from the world of six-string and beyond.

From classic gear to timeless tips and legendary players, we've got you covered with a grounding on the very best electric guitar has to offer.

Players of all levels and styles can find plenty to learn and enjoy here; from chords to riffs and getting more from your gear.

Here’s what we’ve picked so far - keep checking back for new articles throughout the week...

Fender goes above and beyond with its new American Ultra Series guitars and basses

Sponsored: The American Ultra Tele, Strat, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models combine iconic design with state-of-the-art specs for a premium playing experience

Power-up your 12-bar blues chords with these 5 essential tips

Easy ways to improve your progressions

5 ways to boost your rhythm guitar playing

Perk up your playing with these ideas

"We’ve been making guitars for 70 years. I expect us to be teaching people how to play guitars for the next 70 years" - Fender CEO Andy Mooney on the company's mission

Chief Executive talks Fender Songs and how the iconic guitar company is trying to reach out to new potential players 

25 of the best guitar tones of all time

The players and gear that shaped the sound of the electric guitar as we know it

4 alternate guitar tunings you need to know

Get to grips with four creative ways to retune your guitar

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien talks Strats

An in-depth chat with the pioneering player about his signature Fender guitar

4 easy guitar volume and tone knob hacks

Take control with our hand-y hints

Learn 8 progressive contemporary blues licks with this Josh Smith guitar masterclass

Blend your blues with contemporary influences

How to write better guitar riffs

Bring your riffs to life with these fresh ideas

Learn the signature chords of Jimi Hendrix, Andy Summers, The Beatles and more

7 custom chords to add to your arsenal

Classic gear: Fender Esquire

Fender’s first electric has a unique allure - and bags of tonal character

Spoon's Britt Daniel: "There’s something more unique about the tone and there’s something about the look with the f-holes"

The Spoon man talks about his signature Fender Thinline, influences and where his band might head next 

7 essential tips for getting your guitar gig-ready

Top advice from top techs

Classic gear: Fender Telecaster Deluxe

The history of Fender’s '70s flagship Tele - a melting pot of influences...

Sharpen your funk chops with Cory Wong's helicopter guitar workout

The Vulfpeck man gives us a lesson

Watch: Kenny Wayne Shepherd blues guitar masterclass

How to weave classic blues licks into original solos

20 guitar tips from the pros

Vai, Petrucci, Van Halen, Tremonti, Mansoor and more reveal their six-string secrets

Slipknot's Jim Root: my top 5 tips for guitarists

"Play with people who are better than you... Up your game."

Learn 3 swift Richie Kotzen-style guitar licks

Looking at the virtuoso's legato, bending and pentatonic work

Classic gear: Fender Jaguar

The story of the Big F's big cat

The Cult's Billy Duffy and Piston's Jack Edwards share their love for the Gretsch White Falcon

The Cult guitar slinger and the fast-rising young player he inspired sit down to talk taming the iconic Gretsch White Falcon for heavy rock

Learn 10 cunning chords that will fill out your guitar sound

Only guitarist in your band? These shapes will fill in the gaps in your sound

How to install new guitar tuners

Equip your electric with locking tuners for improved tuning stability

How to play guitar like David Gilmour

Tackle the expressive phrasing and minor pentatonic tricks of one of rock's finest guitarists

Under the microscope: Eric Clapton's 'Blackie' Strat

Classic interview: Eric Clapton and tech Lee Dickson on a legendary guitar 

8 ways to improve your Stratocaster 

Get your guitar playing and sounding better than ever