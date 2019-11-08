Electric Guitar Week on MusicRadar

The world of electric guitar is an incredibly diverse source of tones, gear and players. It's also a deep well of inspiration that we're going to dive into this week to bring you the best in tips, lessons, insight and history from the world of six-string and beyond.
Power-up your 12-bar blues chords with these 5 essential tips
Easy ways to improve your progressions
5 ways to boost your rhythm guitar playing
Perk up your playing with these ideas
"We’ve been making guitars for 70 years. I expect us to be teaching people how to play guitars for the next 70 years" - Fender CEO Andy Mooney on the company's mission
Chief Executive talks Fender Songs and how the iconic guitar company is trying to reach out to new potential players
25 of the best guitar tones of all time
The players and gear that shaped the sound of the electric guitar as we know it
4 alternate guitar tunings you need to know
Get to grips with four creative ways to retune your guitar
Radiohead's Ed O'Brien talks Strats
An in-depth chat with the pioneering player about his signature Fender guitar
4 easy guitar volume and tone knob hacks
Take control with our hand-y hints
Learn 8 progressive contemporary blues licks with this Josh Smith guitar masterclass
Blend your blues with contemporary influences
How to write better guitar riffs
Bring your riffs to life with these fresh ideas
Learn the signature chords of Jimi Hendrix, Andy Summers, The Beatles and more
7 custom chords to add to your arsenal
Classic gear: Fender Esquire
Fender’s first electric has a unique allure - and bags of tonal character
Spoon's Britt Daniel: "There’s something more unique about the tone and there’s something about the look with the f-holes"
The Spoon man talks about his signature Fender Thinline, influences and where his band might head next
7 essential tips for getting your guitar gig-ready
Top advice from top techs
Classic gear: Fender Telecaster Deluxe
The history of Fender’s '70s flagship Tele - a melting pot of influences...
Sharpen your funk chops with Cory Wong's helicopter guitar workout
The Vulfpeck man gives us a lesson
Watch: Kenny Wayne Shepherd blues guitar masterclass
How to weave classic blues licks into original solos
20 guitar tips from the pros
Vai, Petrucci, Van Halen, Tremonti, Mansoor and more reveal their six-string secrets
Slipknot's Jim Root: my top 5 tips for guitarists
"Play with people who are better than you... Up your game."
Learn 3 swift Richie Kotzen-style guitar licks
Looking at the virtuoso's legato, bending and pentatonic work
Classic gear: Fender Jaguar
The story of the Big F's big cat
The Cult's Billy Duffy and Piston's Jack Edwards share their love for the Gretsch White Falcon
The Cult guitar slinger and the fast-rising young player he inspired sit down to talk taming the iconic Gretsch White Falcon for heavy rock
Learn 10 cunning chords that will fill out your guitar sound
Only guitarist in your band? These shapes will fill in the gaps in your sound
How to install new guitar tuners
Equip your electric with locking tuners for improved tuning stability
How to play guitar like David Gilmour
Tackle the expressive phrasing and minor pentatonic tricks of one of rock's finest guitarists
Under the microscope: Eric Clapton's 'Blackie' Strat
Classic interview: Eric Clapton and tech Lee Dickson on a legendary guitar
8 ways to improve your Stratocaster
Get your guitar playing and sounding better than ever