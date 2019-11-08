Electric Guitar Week on MusicRadar

The world of electric guitar is an incredibly diverse source of tones, gear and players. It's also a deep well of inspiration that we're going to dive into this week to bring you the best in tips, lessons, insight and history from the world of six-string and beyond.

From classic gear to timeless tips and legendary players, we've got you covered with a grounding on the very best electric guitar has to offer.

Players of all levels and styles can find plenty to learn and enjoy here; from chords to riffs and getting more from your gear.

Here’s what we’ve picked so far - keep checking back for new articles throughout the week...

Easy ways to improve your progressions

Perk up your playing with these ideas

Chief Executive talks Fender Songs and how the iconic guitar company is trying to reach out to new potential players

The players and gear that shaped the sound of the electric guitar as we know it

Get to grips with four creative ways to retune your guitar

An in-depth chat with the pioneering player about his signature Fender guitar

Take control with our hand-y hints

Blend your blues with contemporary influences

Bring your riffs to life with these fresh ideas

7 custom chords to add to your arsenal

Fender’s first electric has a unique allure - and bags of tonal character

The Spoon man talks about his signature Fender Thinline, influences and where his band might head next

Top advice from top techs

The history of Fender’s '70s flagship Tele - a melting pot of influences...

The Vulfpeck man gives us a lesson

How to weave classic blues licks into original solos

Vai, Petrucci, Van Halen, Tremonti, Mansoor and more reveal their six-string secrets

"Play with people who are better than you... Up your game."

Looking at the virtuoso's legato, bending and pentatonic work

The story of the Big F's big cat

The Cult guitar slinger and the fast-rising young player he inspired sit down to talk taming the iconic Gretsch White Falcon for heavy rock

Only guitarist in your band? These shapes will fill in the gaps in your sound

Equip your electric with locking tuners for improved tuning stability

Tackle the expressive phrasing and minor pentatonic tricks of one of rock's finest guitarists

Classic interview: Eric Clapton and tech Lee Dickson on a legendary guitar

Get your guitar playing and sounding better than ever