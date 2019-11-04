How to install new guitar tuners

ELECTRIC GUITAR WEEK: Upgraded machineheads can improve ropey tuning, here’s how to properly fit them like a pro.

As with most guitar parts, the tuners that come on your guitar are often not much to shout about. A nice shiny set of machineheads can help out with your guitar’s tuning stability and offer a smooth tuning experience. However, the tuners themselves are not entirely to blame for the guitar’s tuning stability.

In brief, the tuning stability checkpoints are: string wrapping technique, tremolo or bridge, string ball ends, the tuners themselves and friction points. The friction points are string retainers, the nut and the bridge saddle tops. Now we think of it, this deserves a dedicated article on it…

So our point was that the tuning machines/tuners/machineheads (call them what you will) are only part of the equation. Now cheap tuners don’t help one bit as the quality of the gearing lets them down. This lowly Squier Affinity was a very deserving candidate for some fancy-schmancy Gotoh locking tuners. Stay tuned and we’ll try and keep it staying in tune.

Skill level: Intermediate

What you need: