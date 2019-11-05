Slipknot's Jim Root: my top 5 tips for guitarists

“It’s easy to get a good amp that might not be the right amp for you. When you go to a music store, really turn the amps on and turn ‘em up – hopefully they’ll let you – and work through the sounds. This is an important decision, so take your time and be methodical.



“It can be a very personal thing, the right amp that makes the right sound. Sometimes it’s all about hitting that one note that makes you go, ‘That’s it. That’s the sound I’ve been looking for.’ When you hear an amp give that sound back to you, it’ll make you wanna keep playing.

“Finding the right amp can be a process, especially when you’re young and just starting out. When I was a kid, I had to rely on whatever I got for Christmas. Then my mom got me a Peavey VTM 120. I used that for a few years. After that, I took everything I had, sold it all, and I saved all the money I made from washing dishes to get a Mesa/Boogie amp.

“But back then, I had to rely on what everybody told me about amps. Now you can go on YouTube or different manufacturer’s websites and actually hear what things sound like. So do your homework and check things out. But when you actually go to a store and test amps out, really take your time to be sure of what you’re buying.”