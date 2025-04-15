“For some reason, the post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot”: Sweetwater mailed a metal fan's Jackson guitar to a metal legend

By published

He received a flight case but no guitar

Jim Root
(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

Imagine that you’re a metal fan and you’ve just ordered a new guitar online. You wait for it to be delivered. And wait. And wait.

Eventually, you find out that it’s been delivered to the wrong person, who just happens to be one of metal’s most renowned guitarists.

That’s exactly what one guitarist who had purchased his new axe claims happened to him. He lives in Qatar where he works on the US Air Base, which meant it was supposed to be delivered via the US Postal Service. Three weeks went by and finally the package arrived. But inside the foam flight case there was no guitar... So our frustrated musician took to Reddit to share his brush with fame.

"I contacted my sales rep and I got a semi-canned response, ‘Sorry for the confusion and inconvenience,' with the added checking with the warehouse and shipping departments to try and figure out where the guitar is. Now I am impatiently awaiting a tracking number or word of where the guitar is," he wrote.

Jim Root on his signature Stratocaster® | Fender - YouTube Jim Root on his signature Stratocaster® | Fender - YouTube
Watch On

Eventually, Sweetwater fessed up and explained what had happened – they’d sent his Jackson guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot. Our frustrated guitarist took to Reddit once more, and screenshot Sweetwater’s message in a post titled ‘Jim Root stole my guitar’.

"Okay, not really, but Sweetwater did send it to him for some reason,” he wrote. “I ordered this guitar back in January for my birthday and it never showed up and the USPS tracking number was dead.

"All hope was lost in recovering it and I was waiting for another one to get in stock when my sales engineer emailed me this," he wrote in the description.

The email in the screenshot reads, "Hey (name redacted), you might laugh a little. For some reason, the post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root of Slipknot. We are working on the solution now."

The guitarist asked the representative if Sweetwater could get Root to sign the guitar for him to commemorate the mistake. Given that Sheerwater does sell Jim Root signature models, it could well be that a dozy minion simply put the wrong name and address on the USPS package. Hopefully a Jackson guitar signed by the Slipknot man is already winging its way to the US air base in Qatar.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

